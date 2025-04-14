Salem Media Group Strikes Deal With Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump
We Know How Police Caught the Arsonist Who Attacked the PA Governor's Mansion
Look Who's Joining the Team at Salem Media Group
Here's Everything You Need to Know About El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele
VIP
CNN's Extremism Expert Giggles With Taylor Lorenz About Being Infatuated With a Cold-Blood...
VIP
Deputy ATF Director Forced to Retire
Wisconsin Teen Accused of Killing Parents, Plotted Trump Assassination to Spark 'Political...
Trump Admin Freezes $2.2 Billion for Harvard After University Refuses Policy Reforms
Outrage Erupts As CBS Downplays Child Sacrifice As 'Cultural Practice'
Illegal Ecuadorian Released by Court Now Arrested for 20 Child Sex Crimes
VIP
Bernie Sanders Goes on Insane Rant About Trump, Billionaires at $600+ Coachella Event
Albuquerque Man Charged in Twin Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership, GOP Headquarters
Harvard Stubbornly Resists Trump Administration's Directives on Funding
VIP
These Dem Governors in the News Are Among Least Popular in the Country....
Tipsheet

Green Day Sparks Outrage After Changing ‘Jesus of Suburbia’ Lyrics to Attack Israel at Coachella

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 14, 2025 9:15 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

In yet another display of leftist virtue signaling disguised as music, 90s punk rock band Green Day took the stage at Coachella and hijacked their own hit song, Jesus of Suburbia, to launch a politically charged tirade—this time targeting both Israel and President Donald Trump. With lyrics altered to push a blatantly anti-Israel message and fresh attacks against the president, the aging rockers traded artistic integrity for applause from the progressive elite, using a music festival packed with celebrities and trust fund kids as the backdrop for their radical soapbox.   

Advertisement

Over the weekend at the Coachella music festival in California, the lead singer of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, changed the lyrics to “Jesus of Suburbia” to show support for Palestinians— and in the process, attack Israel. He changed the line “runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized” to “runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine, tales from another broken home.” The band, which was once known for its anti-establishment and anti-government stance, clearly showed which side of the Israel-Hamas war he stands on. 

In addition, Green Day changed the lyrics to their hit song, American Idiot, which attacked Trump and the MAGA movement. 

“I’m not part of the MAGA agenda,” Armstrong sang. The song’s actual line is, “I’m not part of a redneck agenda.”

“American Idiot” was initially written as a protest anthem against President George W. Bush in 2004. More recently, however, Green Day has repurposed the song to aim at Trump, even performing the anti-Trump version during this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. 

Recommended

We Know How Police Caught the Arsonist Who Attacked the PA Governor's Mansion Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Last month, the band altered the lyrics again—this time directing their attack at Vice President JD Vance.

Armstrong sang: “Am I r*tarded, or am I just JD Vance?" instead of "Am I r*tarded, or am I just overjoyed?” 

Once more, in 2016, at the American Music Awards, Armstrong shouted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!” 

While Green Day claims to be generally anti-government, their criticism is overwhelmingly aimed at conservative leadership and policies.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Know How Police Caught the Arsonist Who Attacked the PA Governor's Mansion Matt Vespa
The Pentagon Must Go on the Offensive to Defeat Politicized Officers Kurt Schlichter
Did You See Everyone Pile on CNN in the Oval Office Today? Matt Vespa
Trump Admin Freezes $2.2 Billion for Harvard After University Refuses Policy Reforms Sarah Arnold
Trump Just Napalmed 'Wacky Crook' Who Tried to Weaponize the Justice System Against Him Jeff Charles
Look Who's Joining the Team at Salem Media Group Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Know How Police Caught the Arsonist Who Attacked the PA Governor's Mansion Matt Vespa
Advertisement