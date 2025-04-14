Green Day Sparks Outrage After Changing ‘Jesus of Suburbia’ Lyrics to Attack Israel at Coachella

In yet another display of leftist virtue signaling disguised as music, 90s punk rock band Green Day took the stage at Coachella and hijacked their own hit song, Jesus of Suburbia, to launch a politically charged tirade—this time targeting both Israel and President Donald Trump. With lyrics altered to push a blatantly anti-Israel message and fresh attacks against the president, the aging rockers traded artistic integrity for applause from the progressive elite, using a music festival packed with celebrities and trust fund kids as the backdrop for their radical soapbox.

Over the weekend at the Coachella music festival in California, the lead singer of Green Day, Billie Joe Armstrong, changed the lyrics to “Jesus of Suburbia” to show support for Palestinians— and in the process, attack Israel. He changed the line “runnin’ away from pain when you’ve been victimized” to “runnin’ away from pain like the kids from Palestine, tales from another broken home.” The band, which was once known for its anti-establishment and anti-government stance, clearly showed which side of the Israel-Hamas war he stands on.

In addition, Green Day changed the lyrics to their hit song, American Idiot, which attacked Trump and the MAGA movement.

“I’m not part of the MAGA agenda,” Armstrong sang. The song’s actual line is, “I’m not part of a redneck agenda.”

“American Idiot” was initially written as a protest anthem against President George W. Bush in 2004. More recently, however, Green Day has repurposed the song to aim at Trump, even performing the anti-Trump version during this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special.

Last month, the band altered the lyrics again—this time directing their attack at Vice President JD Vance.

Armstrong sang: “Am I r*tarded, or am I just JD Vance?" instead of "Am I r*tarded, or am I just overjoyed?”

Once more, in 2016, at the American Music Awards, Armstrong shouted, “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!”

While Green Day claims to be generally anti-government, their criticism is overwhelmingly aimed at conservative leadership and policies.