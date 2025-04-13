Gov. Shapiro, Family Flee Home In 2 A.M. Arson Scare

Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) and his family were forced to evacuate the governor’s mansion early Sunday after a suspected arsonist set fire to the property in what officials are calling a “deliberate and dangerous act.” While no injuries have been reported, the incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of state leadership in maintaining law and order.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m., waking him and his family. Authorities say the arsonist caused a significant amount of damage to the property. Photos of the fire response show smoke coming out of the residence’s windows, with the exterior trim layered in what appeared to be soot.

"While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson," police said in a statement.

Shapiro wrote on social media that he was “eternally grateful” for the quick response of the authorities who helped evacuate his family.

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro wrote. "Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe."

Police said they will offer a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to the suspect's arrest or conviction.

Shapiro is seen as a relatively favorable governor. Last year, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he had a 59 percent approval rating among residents in the state.