Trump White House: From Chaos To The Cross
President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese
State Department Recognizes El Salvador As Being Safer to Visit Than Many European...
When the Abnormal Becomes Normal, Can a Society Survive?
Why Can’t Every School Be a Magnet School?
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 263: Palm Sunday — ‘If They Keep Quiet,...
VIP
Trump Shares Powerful Passover Message as Holy Week Begins
This Vulnerable Democrat Is Seeking to Enlist Help From... Jasmine Crockett?
ICE Arrests New Jersey Sushi Restaurant Owner Convicted of Spying for Communist China
Democrat Attorney Blasts Rachel Maddow’s 'Preposterous' Reporting In Discredited 'Uterus C...
Trump Orders Military to Take Control of Border, Paving Way for Wall Construction,...
Taking Care of Business: Trump Receives 'Legendary' Ovation at UFC Event
Make America Safe Again: Tariffs...and Nuclear Disarmament
Expanding the Abraham Accords to Include Azerbaijan and Others Could Benefit the U.S.
Tipsheet

Gov. Shapiro, Family Flee Home In 2 A.M. Arson Scare

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | April 13, 2025 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Joe Lamberti

Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) and his family were forced to evacuate the governor’s mansion early Sunday after a suspected arsonist set fire to the property in what officials are calling a “deliberate and dangerous act.” While no injuries have been reported, the incident has raised serious concerns about public safety and the effectiveness of state leadership in maintaining law and order. 

Advertisement

The fire broke out around 2 a.m., waking him and his family. Authorities say the arsonist caused a significant amount of damage to the property. Photos of the fire response show smoke coming out of the residence’s windows, with the exterior trim layered in what appeared to be soot. 

"While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson," police said in a statement. 

Shapiro wrote on social media that he was “eternally grateful” for the quick response of the authorities who helped evacuate his family. 

“Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro wrote. "Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe."

Recommended

President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese Tom Tradup
Advertisement

Police said they will offer a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that may lead to the suspect's arrest or conviction. 

Shapiro is seen as a relatively favorable governor. Last year, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported that he had a 59 percent approval rating among residents in the state.  

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese Tom Tradup
Democrat Attorney Blasts Rachel Maddow’s 'Preposterous' Reporting In Discredited 'Uterus Collector' Case Sarah Arnold
Democrats Found Their Next Anti-Trump Conspiracy Derek Hunter
This Vulnerable Democrat Is Seeking to Enlist Help From... Jasmine Crockett? Rebecca Downs
When the Abnormal Becomes Normal, Can a Society Survive? Mark Lewis
ICE Arrests New Jersey Sushi Restaurant Owner Convicted of Spying for Communist China Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Donald J. Trump Is About to 'Roll' the Communist Chinese Tom Tradup
Advertisement