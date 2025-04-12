Trump Admin Invalidates SSN of 6,300 Illegal Immigrants in Push for Self-Deportation

In an ongoing effort to curb illegal immigration, the Trump administration has quietly begun invalidating Social Security numbers of illegal immigrants who are in the U.S. unlawfully, effectively pushing them to "self-deport." This action is part of a broader effort to crack down on illegal immigration and ensure that only those who follow legal procedures can access the benefits and rights associated with a Social Security number.

This week, the Trump administration instructed the Social Security Administration (SSA) to add over 6,300 illegal immigrants to its list of deceased individuals, effectively blocking their ability to work. The move, instructed by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, is aimed at encouraging illegal aliens to "self-deport" and return to their home countries. DOGE arranged for cooperation between the SSA and the DHS. The individuals were granted to them over the years by prior administrations despite illegally living in the United States, having criminal records, terrorist affiliations, and/or cancelled visas.

The SSA renamed its “Death Master File” to the “Ineligible Master File,” a database traditionally used to track deceased individuals and prevent them from receiving benefits. Under the new system, sources say the SSA is now classifying certain illegal immigrants as “dead” by assigning false dates of death, effectively canceling their Social Security numbers and cutting off access to government benefits.

Illegal immigrants could collect Medicaid, Medicare, unemployment insurance, federal loans, and other benefits by having a Social Security number.

“President Trump promised mass deportations, and by removing the monetary incentive for illegal aliens to come and stay, we will encourage them to self-deport. He is delivering on his promise he made to the American people,” White House spokesperson Liz Huston said in response to the move.

The White House said that most illegal immigrants who had their Social Security numbers revoked were found to be either on the terror watch list or had criminal records. The SSA reported that it has the names of about 800,000 illegal immigrants who have not left the U.S. despite being ordered by federal judges.