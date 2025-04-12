Dem Walks Back Vote on Laken Riley Act, Slams Trump Immigration Policies As ‘Terrorizing’ Legal Aliens

In a striking reversal, a Democrat lawmaker has publicly expressed regret over her past vote in favor of the Laken Riley Act, which led to the deportation of illegal criminal aliens. The congresswoman now claims that the decision contributed to "tearing families apart,” further criticizing the Trump administration's immigration policies and accusing it of "terrorizing" legal immigrants through aggressive enforcement measures.

During a CNN town hall, Democrat Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.) said she wishes she had voted against the bill. She said she initially voted for the legislation because it protects police officers from criminal illegal immigrants.

“As I've thought about it over the last couple of months, I probably would have voted differently. It's a vote that I regret,” she said. “I trusted that (the Trump) administration wanted to have border security, they wanted to work with Democrats, that we could actually move forward. I am not really sure of that because I have seen the rhetoric that has come out and the attacks that have been targeted toward immigrants, so I am very cautious and careful when I am negotiating my votes forward.”

Hayes claimed that immigrants in the United States who are here legally are being “terrorized” despite no such thing happening.

Out of touch @JahanaHayesCT just said she “REGRETS” voting for the Laken Riley Act.



This BIPARTISAN law helps get criminal illegal immigrants off the streets and prevent tragedies like Laken Riley’s murder from happening again. #CT05 pic.twitter.com/zNCsy9Q5PT — NRCC (@NRCC) April 11, 2025

In January, President Trump signed the Laken Riley Act to tighten immigration enforcement. The law mandates that federal authorities detain illegal immigrants who are charged with theft-related offenses or accused of assaulting law enforcement officers. Additionally, it grants states the ability to sue the Department of Homeland Security if they believe their residents have been harmed due to federal immigration policies.

Collins questioned Hayes about her support for the act and concerns over its impact on due process. Hayes explained her concerns about the law, saying it potentially violates due process rights, and admitted that those concerns have made her regret voting for the Laken Riley Act.

However, Democratic Rep. Derek Tran (CA) seemed to reaffirm his support for the bill.

“I did vote with my Republican colleagues on the Laken Riley Act because I draw a line when it comes to crime,” Tran said, emphasizing that individuals in the U.S. illegally who commit crimes should be removed from the country.