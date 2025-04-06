Trump: No Deal With China Until Trade Deficit Is Fixed

On Sunday, President Donald Trump made it clear that the United States will not settle for a bad deal with China. In a firm stance against unfair trade practices, Trump insists that America will not enter any trade agreement with China unless the massive trade deficit is resolved. For too long, China has exploited the U.S. through lopsided trade deals that have left American workers and industries at a disadvantage. Trump’s approach is a bold and necessary step to ensure that American interests come first, pushing for fair trade and demanding that China follow the rules that every other nation must abide by.

While speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said he is not willing to make a deal with China unless the trade deficit of over $1 trillion is resolved first. He also emphasized that the tariffs have played a pivotal role in securing over $7 trillion in committed investments, driving the creation of automotive manufacturing plants, semiconductor companies, and a wide range of other industries. This surge in investment, he pointed out, is unprecedented, marking a level of economic growth and industrial development that America has never witnessed before.

“We have a $1 trillion trade deficit with China. Hundreds of billions of dollars a year we lose to China, and unless we solve that problem, I’m not going to make a deal," Trump told reporters. "I’m willing to make a deal with China, but they have to solve this surplus. We have a tremendous deficit problem with China… I want that solved.”

We have massive Financial Deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS, which are now bringing Tens of Billions of Dollars into the U.S.A. They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold. The Surplus… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) April 7, 2025

The president said he has spoken with several leaders from other countries who want to make a deal with the U.S. However, Trump was adamant that he was unwilling to agree if there were deficits, saying that a “deficit is a loss.”

JUST IN: President Trump says he has no interest in negotiating with other countries over the new tariffs unless they’re willing to fix the “deficit problem.”



“I want to solve the deficit problem that we have with China, with the European Union and other nations…”



“They're… pic.twitter.com/4Sv1y3uFzd — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 6, 2025

“We’re going to have surpluses, or we’re, at worst, going to be breaking even. But China would be the worst in the group because the deficit is so big, and it’s not sustainable,” he added. “I was elected on this.”