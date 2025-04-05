George Clooney Erupts on MSNBC Producer After Mika Brzezinski Suggested Obama Influenced Anti-Biden Op-Ed

Hollywood elitist George Clooney reportedly lost his cool. He lashed out at an MSNBC producer after “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski insinuated that former President Barack Obama had influenced Clooney's recent anti-Biden op-ed. According to sources, the actor’s temper flared when Brzezinski suggested that Obama’s sway may have shaped his critical stance toward the previous administration. Clooney, known for his politically charged commentary, allegedly erupted with a blunt "F*** you!”

According to Biden biographer Chris Whipple’s new book, ”Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris, and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History,” Clooney scorched one of the network’s producers after Brzezinski suggested that Obama was actually behind the bombshell op-ed.

Clooney was one of the first leftists to call for former President Joe Biden to exit the race in a July 2024 New York Times editorial.

“This wasn’t George Clooney," Brzezinski said during the segment. "I think that Barack Obama has a lot of influence.”

According to Whipple, Clooney continued to scream at the producer, saying, “You f----- me… You’re my friend. You should have stood up for me.”

However, the MSNBC producer reportedly denied any involvement. He told the A-list celebrity, “This is not a f***ing movie. There’s no script. It’s just not a movie where you go script page to script page.”

“This is a morning talk show on a cable channel. Nobody gives a f–k if we say he should get out or if he should stay in. Nobody f–king cares. It’s skywriting. It’s f–king gone,” the producer reportedly said.

The producer promised Clooney, "We’ll try and take care of it tomorrow morning.” However, the movie star said he didn’t know whether he trusted them anymore.

Clooney shared with the NYT’s Maureen Dowd that Biden had been negligent in concealing his "incapacities" and went on to say, "The media, in many ways, failed to do its job."