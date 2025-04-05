AOC Surges Ahead of Schumer in New York Primary Poll, Signaling Shift in Democratic Power

In a stunning revelation, a new poll shows Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) leading Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) by double digits in a hypothetical head-to-head New York primary matchup. This surprising shift in the political landscape highlights the growing power of the far-left faction within the Democratic Party as Ocasio-Cortez continues to build her base among younger, more progressive voters. Schumer, long seen as the establishment figure in New York and national politics, now faces a growing challenge from within his own party, signaling that even the most entrenched political figures could be vulnerable.

According to a survey by the liberal firm Data for Progress, 55 percent of likely Democratic voters supported or leaned toward supporting AOC, while 36 percent supported or leaned toward backing Schumer. Nine percent were undecided. This comes after Schumer has seen a dip in popularity among Democrats since siding with Republicans to vote for a funding measure that averted a government shutdown earlier this year.

Additionally, 82 percent of those surveyed strongly supported Ocasio-Cortez's potential leadership of the Democratic Party, particularly after discovering her endorsement of taxpayer-funded healthcare and the Green New Deal. Introduced by the New York representative in 2019, the Green New Deal outlined plans for "millions of high-wage jobs," government-funded housing for all, and a commitment to "justice and equality.”

Still, Schumer has already filed paperwork to seek reelection.

Meanwhile, AOC has teamed up with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on a nationwide “Fighting Oligarchy” tour to promote its progressive agenda. The tour has stopped in Colorado and Arizona so far.

Democratic primary voters who responded to the poll suggested that “threats to democracy” are among the most critical issues. They also said that “programs like Social Security and Medicare” and “economy, jobs, and inflation” are equally important. Meanwhile, 84 percent of these voters said that Democrats are not doing enough to stand up to the Trump administration.