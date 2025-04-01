Secret Service Hired Applicant Who Failed Polygraph—Now He Reviews Clearances

The Secret Service is facing serious accusations of negligence and security failures after a whistleblower came forward alleging that the agency ignored critical "insider-threat" complaints. The whistleblower is accusing the agency of hiring an applicant who failed the terrorism section of a polygraph test. Even more alarming, this individual is reportedly responsible for evaluating others’ security clearances. These revelations raise serious concerns about national security and the agency’s commitment to adequately vetting those entrusted with safeguarding the country— especially since the Secret Service is tasked with literally protecting the country’s highest officials.

Advertisement

According to a former agent whistleblower who spoke before Congress, the Secret Service failed to investigate internal reports of an insider threat to the agency during the Biden administration. They also allowed an applicant who failed the polygraph terrorism section to be hired and serve in a position evaluating security clearances for fellow agents. It was also revealed that unlike the FBI, the CIA, and many police departments nationwide, the Secret Service does not require applicants to undergo mental health screening tests. RealClearPolitics reached out to the agency for an explanation of why applicants aren’t required to undergo a mental health evaluation, but the agency refused to respond. Typically, failing a polygraph test disqualifies a Secret Service applicant. However, sources have claimed exceptions are made for those with connections to high-ranking officials. These applicants are allegedly given several opportunities to retake the test until they pass.

RealClearPolitics’ Susan Crabtree reported that, according to the whistleblower, agency officials had threatened his security clearance in retaliation for pursuing legal complaints.

“Instead of investigating the individual for posing a potential threat to the agency and the top U.S. officials it protects, including the president and the vice president, the agent alleges he was retaliated against and forced to resign after serving more than 20 years in the Secret Service,” she wrote on X.

“The agent who reported the insider threat concerns alleges that agency officials are continuing to retaliate against him by threatening his security clearance if he doesn’t drop his legal complaints,” her post continued.

The whistleblower said that he submitted the complaint to the agency’s Inspections Division after several personal observations and complaints from co-workers who expressed concerns that the agent in question was mentally unstable.