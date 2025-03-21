Trump Announces World’s First Sixth-Generation Fighter Jet

In a groundbreaking announcement, President Donald Trump revealed the development of the F-47, the world's first sixth-generation fighter jet, marking a new era in military aviation technology. The cutting-edge aircraft is set to redefine air combat capabilities, featuring advanced stealth, speed, and artificial intelligence integration. Boeing has been awarded a $20 billion contract to design and manufacture the F-47, with the company expected to deliver a fleet of next-gen jets that will bolster the United States' air superiority for decades to come.

On Friday, Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, which will replace Lockheed Martin’s F-22 Raptor and fight alongside drones. Boeing and Lockheed Martin were locked in fierce competition for the engineering and manufacturing development phase of the sixth-generation fighter jet contract.

“The F-47 will be the most advanced, most capable, most lethal aircraft ever built,” Trump said, adding that an experimental version of the plane has secretly been flying for almost five years.

“We’re confident that it massively overpowers the capabilities of any other nation. The F-47 is equipped with state-of-the-art stealth technologies — virtually unseeable and unprecedented power. America’s enemies will never see it coming. Hopefully, we won’t have to use it for that purpose, but you have to have it. And if it ever happens, they won’t know what the hell hit them.”

The Next Generation of Air Dominance sends a very direct and clear message to our allies and our enemies that we are not going anywhere! pic.twitter.com/RPQrJ9mtQ1 — Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (@SecDef) March 21, 2025

The president proudly highlighted that, unlike other aircraft, the F-47 can fly alongside and operate in coordination with "many drones." He also emphasized that the jet would be developed and take flight during his administration, with the project expected to progress over the "next couple of years.” Trump also floated the idea of ally countries purchasing “toned-down versions” of the F-47.

Hegseth described the new development as a “big day for our warfighters” and “our country.” He explained that the new fighter jets would send a message to allied nations that the U.S. is committed to remaining a strong and reliable partner in global security while also clearly signaling to adversaries that the U.S. has the military strength and capability to operate anywhere in the world, without limitations, well into the future.

“Mr. President, because of your leadership, your clarity, we are going to, America is going to have [generations] in the future of air dominance because of this sixth-generation fighter,” he said. “Under the previous administration, we looked like fools. Not anymore. President Trump has reestablished American leadership. The F-47 is part of it.”