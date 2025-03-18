DOJ Moves Towards Justice for Americans Murdered on October 7
Tipsheet

Kash Patel Announces Extradition of MS-13 Leader on FBI's 'Most Wanted' List to the U.S.

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 18, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

FBI Director Kash Patel announced on Tuesday the extradition of an alleged MS-13 leader to the United States after his arrest in Mexico, marking a significant victory in the fight against international gang violence. The individual, who had been on the FBI's Most Wanted list, is accused of leading violent operations of "several offenses for his alleged role in ordering numerous acts of violence against civilians and rival gang members, as well as his role in drug distribution and extortion schemes in the United States and El Salvador."  

Patel praised the successful extradition as a testament to the collaboration between U.S. law enforcement and international partners, underscoring the Trump administration's commitment to dismantling dangerous criminal networks and keeping communities safe. 

Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales was apprehended in the mountains of the Gulf Coast state of Veracruz by Mexican soldiers and federal agents. Patel called it a “major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America.” 

“I can now confirm that last night, working with the Justice Department and other interagency partners, the FBI has extradited one of our 'Ten Most Wanted' from Mexico — one we believe to be a key senior leader of MS-13, Francisco Javier Roman-Bardales," Patel said in a statement. “He was arrested in Mexico and is being transported within the U.S. as we speak, where he will face American justice. This is a major victory both for our law enforcement partners and for a safer America. Thank you to our brave personnel for executing the mission. And thank you to Mexico’s SSPC and FGE teams for their support of the FBI in this investigation and arrest.” 

Bardales, who the FBI was offering a $250,000 award regarding information about him, faces charges in the Eastern District of New York. The court issued a warrant for his arrest on Sept. 22, 2022, after he was charged with “conspiracy to provide and conceal material support and resources to terrorists; narco-terrorism conspiracy; racketeering conspiracy; and alien smuggling conspiracy.”   

Last month, President Donald Trump officially designated the MS-13 gang as a terrorist organization, making it one of eight Latin American criminal groups added to the list.

Tags: FBI

