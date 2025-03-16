Why Sinema Woke Up Yesterday Morning and Chose Violence Against her Old Dem...
Tipsheet

Tom Homan Reveals His Theory on Why Biden Allowed Millions of Illegal Immigrants In

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | March 16, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, shared his perspective on why he believes former President Joe Biden’s administration allowed millions of illegal immigrants to enter the U.S. Homan speculated that Biden’s approach was driven by political motives, seeking to secure a long-term voting base and push forward progressive agendas.

During a podcast episode of “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Homan argued that Biden opened the border gates on purpose, pointing to his time as vice president under former President Barack Obama. 

Homan suggested that Biden's immigration policies were intentional, noting that during the Obama administration when Biden was vice president, and Alejandro Mayorkas was deputy secretary, there were record deportations. He continued by stating that when large numbers of families crossed the border, the solution was to build family residential centers where they were held long enough for their cases to be heard. Since 90 percent of cases were lost, most families were deported, significantly decreasing border crossings. 

He noted that Biden’s approach intentionally differed from this successful method.

“So both those men [Biden and Mayorkas] knew how we solved that crisis. When it came back in, as the now secretary and the president, what did they do? The complete opposite. They didn’t defend. They released. They didn’t make them see a judge, and they weren’t removing them,” Homan said. “So they did a complete opposite of what they knew worked under President Obama.”

Homan explained that he believes Biden opened the southern border so that the millions of illegal immigrants who entered the U.S. would vote Democratic, swaying the election in his favor. 

“[Biden] overturned the Trump census rule, which means millions of people that they released in sanctuary cities will be counted in the next census,” Homan continued. “Which is going to result in more seats in the House for the Dems. So I truly believe they saw a future political benefit with this.”

