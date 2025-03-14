Gavin Newsom Refuses to Release Texts, Emails About L.A. Fires

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is facing criticism for refusing to release emails and text messages related to the state’s devastating wildfires that destroyed lives, homes, and businesses. Despite calls for transparency, Newsom has obstructed efforts to obtain communications that could illuminate his administration’s response and decision-making during the crisis. This lack of disclosure raises questions about accountability and whether critical information is being withheld from the public in the aftermath of one of the state’s most catastrophic fire seasons.

In a statement this week, Newsom claims that text messages and emails to and from Los Angeles city and county officials regarding the natural disaster are “exempt” from publication. This comes after L.A. Mayor Karen Bass insisted that similar messages were auto-deleted from her phone, so she can’t share them with the media.

“My phone did automatic delete after thirty days,” she said.

However, under California Government Code Section 7920.530, Newsom's text messages and emails are classified as public records and must be disclosed, regardless of whether they come from official or personal devices.

(a) As used in this division, “public records” includes any writing containing information relating to the conduct of the public’s business prepared, owned, used, or retained by any state or local agency regardless of physical form or characteristics. (b) “Public records” in the custody of, or maintained by, the Governor’s office means any writing prepared on or after January 6, 1975.

“We were told they would not be providing those and that the governor’s communications are exempt,” a local news reporter stated after requesting the information from Newsom’s office.

In the early days of the disaster, the Democrat governor toured the destruction, meeting with celebrities and even greeting President Donald Trump on the tarmac at Los Angeles airport. However, he now seems more focused on his new podcast, interviewing people he "disagrees with." At the same time, Californians continue to grapple with the aftermath of the fires, with many still working to rebuild their lives after losing everything.

Speaking of his podcast, Newsom did not even make it through the first episode without lying.

During an episode with Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, Newsom claimed he nor anyone in his office has used the term "Latinx."

Thanks to the reach of social media, Newsom did, in fact, use the term "Latinx."