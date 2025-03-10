Trump Revives CBP One App, Offering Illegal Immigrants Path to Self-Deportation

The Trump administration has unveiled a new initiative to streamline the voluntary deportation process with the relaunch of the Biden-era CBP Home app. This digital tool will now allow illegal immigrants to initiate their deportation process voluntarily. The app is designed to simplify the procedure and provide illegal aliens with a more efficient, self-directed way to leave the United States without facing enforcement actions.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced it would replace the former CBP One app, which allowed undocumented immigrants to schedule asylum appointments at ports of entry. However, the repurposed app will now include an “Intent to Depart” feature. This will enable individuals to notify the government of their decision to leave the U.S. Undocumented immigrants will provide their biographical information, including their country of citizenship, the country they plan to return to, their alien registration number, and their contact information. They will also be required to upload photos of themselves to verify their identity.

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump shut down the CBP One app and canceled all pending appointments.

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the option to self-deport gives illegal immigrants to one day return to the U.S. and live the American Dream legally.

“If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return,” Noem said. “The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system.”

It is also more cost-effective for the United States when illegal immigrants voluntarily depart, allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to allocate resources to other priorities.

Noem previously halted the use of CBP One for allowing illegal immigrants to board domestic flights, except when it's being used for self-deportation. Additionally, undocumented individuals from certain countries are no longer permitted to apply for extensions of Temporary Protected Status.