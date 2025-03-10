Gabbard Drops Latest List of Stripped Security Clearances
USDA Stops Funding Research Into Trans Men's Menstrual Cycles
Watch Dylan Mulvaney Try to Answer Questions About Biological Males Competing Against Fema...
VIP
Chris Murphy Is the Headline Lothario, and Elon Musk Is to Blame for...
VIP
North Carolina Bill Would Treat Victimized Gun Owners as Criminals
Longtime WaPo Editor Ruth Marcus Resigns After Column Criticizing Jeff Bezos Gets Pulled
Abbey Gate Bombing Suspect Will Remain In Custody
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer Confirmed Head of Labor, Completing Trump's Cabinet
Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even...
VIP
Back to Common Sense: DC’s BLM Plaza Taken Down After Four Years
Columbia University Shifts Stance After Trump Cuts $400 Million in Federal Grants
Trump White House Releases List of 50 Wins for 50 Days Worth of...
Kristi Noem Refutes Media Attempt at Demonizing Immigration Policy
Illegal Immigrant Who Escaped From a Venezuela Prison Was Arrested in Buffalo Over...
Tipsheet

Trump Revives CBP One App, Offering Illegal Immigrants Path to Self-Deportation

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 10, 2025 10:00 PM
Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, Pool

The Trump administration has unveiled a new initiative to streamline the voluntary deportation process with the relaunch of the Biden-era CBP Home app. This digital tool will now allow illegal immigrants to initiate their deportation process voluntarily. The app is designed to simplify the procedure and provide illegal aliens with a more efficient, self-directed way to leave the United States without facing enforcement actions.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Trump administration announced it would replace the former CBP One app, which allowed undocumented immigrants to schedule asylum appointments at ports of entry. However, the repurposed app will now include an “Intent to Depart” feature. This will enable individuals to notify the government of their decision to leave the U.S. Undocumented immigrants will provide their biographical information, including their country of citizenship, the country they plan to return to, their alien registration number, and their contact information. They will also be required to upload photos of themselves to verify their identity. 

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump shut down the CBP One app and canceled all pending appointments. 

Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said the option to self-deport gives illegal immigrants to one day return to the U.S. and live the American Dream legally. 

“If they don’t, we will find them, we will deport them, and they will never return,” Noem said. “The Biden administration exploited the CBP One app to allow more than one million aliens to enter the United States. With the launching of the CBP Home app, we are restoring integrity to our immigration system.”

Recommended

Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even the Whole Story? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

It is also more cost-effective for the United States when illegal immigrants voluntarily depart, allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to allocate resources to other priorities.

Noem previously halted the use of CBP One for allowing illegal immigrants to board domestic flights, except when it's being used for self-deportation. Additionally, undocumented individuals from certain countries are no longer permitted to apply for extensions of Temporary Protected Status.

Tags: BORDER CRISIS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even the Whole Story? Rebecca Downs
Do Normal People Pay Any Attention at All to These Democrat Lunatics? Kurt Schlichter
Just Wait Until You Hear How Hunter Biden Is Trying to Get His Laptop Lawsuit Dismissed Rebecca Downs
Columbia University Shifts Stance After Trump Cuts $400 Million in Federal Grants Sarah Arnold
Entrepreneur Speaks Out After Nancy Mace Accuses Him of Participating in Sex Crimes Jeff Charles
Longtime WaPo Editor Ruth Marcus Resigns After Column Criticizing Jeff Bezos Gets Pulled Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Halts Attempt to Deport Pro-Hamas Activist Mahmoud Khalil, but Is That Even the Whole Story? Rebecca Downs
Advertisement