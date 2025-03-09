The People Excluded from Trump's Student Loan Forgiveness Program

President Donald Trump has taken a bold stance on student loan forgiveness, announcing that individuals with ties to illegal immigration and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) protests will not be eligible for federal student loan relief. This decision aims to ensure that taxpayer-funded assistance is directed toward those who meet legal and ethical standards, sparking debate among critics who argue that such restrictions unfairly target specific groups.

On Friday, Trump updated a public student loan initiative that directs the Education Department to modify the program to deny loan relief to individuals who have broken immigration laws, participated in unlawful protest activities, taken part in actions his administration deems “improper” activities, and foreign terrorist groups.

“The prior administration abused the PSLF Program through a waiver process, using taxpayer funds to pay off loans for employees still years away from the statutorily required number of payments,” the executive order reads. “Moreover, instead of alleviating worker shortages in necessary occupations, the PSLF Program has misdirected tax dollars into activist organizations that not only fail to serve the public interest but actually harm our national security and American values, sometimes through criminal means.”

Other activities that the order deems to be “improper” and may exclude individuals from receiving student loan forgiveness include child abuse in the form of “the chemical and surgical castration or mutilation of children or the trafficking of children to the so-called transgender sanctuary,” violating federal immigration laws, and condoning “illegal discrimination.”

It could also affect the pro-Palestine supporters who set up encampments, occupied buildings, and engaged in violent demonstrations after Hamas terrorists attacked Israel.

However, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon promised to continue the Public Service Loan Forgiveness, saying, “That’s the law.”

“We certainly should honor those programs,” McMahons said during her confirmation hearing. “And if we want stronger or more programs for loan forgiveness, then I think Congress should pass those programs, and then we would implement it.”