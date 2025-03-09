Why Republicans Must Capitalize on the Historic Opportunity with Continuing Resolution

In a Saturday night tweet, Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk emphasized the rare opportunity Republicans currently have to secure progress and support President Donald Trump’s agenda. Kirk urged GOP members to remain united and committed, stating that the continuing resolution (CR) before Congress gives the Trump administration critical leeway to keep delivering on its promises while preparing for the challenges ahead, particularly in September.

Kirk underscored that this CR is more than a temporary measure. It is a crucial tool to prevent Democrats, such as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), from dividing Republicans and undermining the Trump administration’s momentum. Kirk explained that by passing the resolution, Republicans would deny the left the opportunity to seize control of the agenda while ensuring that the Trump team can continue moving forward with the necessary resources and flexibility to promote conservative priorities.

As Kirk pointed out, this moment is one that Republicans cannot afford to waste, and by remaining united and firm, the GOP can continue making historic strides and fulfilling Trump's promises to voters. However, he emphasized that the fight is far from over. Still, with strategic moves like the CR, Republicans can build on their success, remain in control of the national conversation, and halt Democrats' radical agenda.

He insisted that Republicans must recognize the weight of the moment ahead and how their decision can impact so much more. Kirk wrote in his X post that the GOP needs to remain steadfast and come together to push forward Trump’s agenda and deliver on the issues they voted him into office.

Republicans have a precious opportunity and we can’t afford to squander it. This CR gives the Trump admin enough runway to keep delivering while making progress on the battles looming in September. We need to continue our historic momentum and deliver on the president’s core… pic.twitter.com/oNX3WfYAZk — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 9, 2025

On Saturday, Trump took to Truth Social to praise the House and Senate for putting together a "very good" funding bill. The president encouraged Republicans to vote "yes" on the CR, which will take place next week,