Tipsheet

Boston Mayor Sparks Outrage by Refusing to Arrest Drug Dealers

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 08, 2025 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has come under fire for her open refusal to arrest anyone involved in the drug trade, a stance that many critics argue will only exacerbate the city's ongoing opioid crisis. Wu's controversial position, which prioritizes leniency over law enforcement, has raised concerns regarding public safety and the rule of law. While she claims the policy is part of a broader approach to addressing addiction, opponents contend it sends the wrong message and undermines efforts to combat the escalating drug problem in Boston. 

Boston residents have repeatedly complained about the uptick in drug use in the city while Wu and other progressive officials blatantly ignore the issue. However, Wu, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, and Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden have outlined a plan that they call an “evolution” to tackle the persistent problem. 

The new public safety plan focuses on providing treatment for drug dealers instead of arresting them as the city struggles with addressing its open-air drug market. 

President Donald Trump’s border czar, Tom Homan, weighed in on the so-called “plan,” saying that Wu has “taken the liberal mind to an entirely different realm.” 

“She is now openly refusing to arrest anyone who deals narcotics,” Homan wrote on X. “You can now expect dealers to take bolder risks more often, all in an effort to get your kids hooked, and ALL thanks to Mayor Wu! Boston is about to hit an entirely new low. I really can’t stress that enough!” 

On Wednesday, business owners and residents expressed concerns at a roundtable regarding the ongoing drug crisis, saying it “scares the customer to come in town and buy stuff.” 

