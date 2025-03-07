Trump Issues a New Warning About Iran's Nuclear Program
Maxine Waters Accuses Elon Musk of Election Interference

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 07, 2025 9:30 PM
Maxine Waters (D-CA) has once again stirred controversy with her remarks, suggesting that Elon Musk may have interfered in the 2024 U.S. election. The outspoken Congresswoman raised concerns about the billionaire’s influence, claiming his control over major social media platforms and media outlets potentially swayed the election outcome. Waters’ allegations come amid Musk’s efforts to dismantle and reform government agencies after millions of dollars were discovered wasted on progressive programs and empty office buildings. 

Waters accused Musk of hijacking the presidential election with his “high-tech ass,” suggesting that her Democratic colleagues planned to investigate the results. 

“And we don’t know everything that Elon Musk has done, with his high technology ass,” Waters said during a video stream that aired at the same time as President Donald Trump’s address to Congress. “We don’t know what he’s been accused of by some as it may relate to the election, but we’re not going to give up in investigating and finding out.”

Water’s war on Musk didn’t end there. 

She also claimed that Musk was xenophobic, ranting about how Republicans are deporting the millions of illegal immigrants who have entered the United States. 

Waters, known for being anti-Trump, previously claimed that the president had "no moral compass" and that it would be tough to work alongside him. She also said that Trump was "out to get people like me," though it is unclear what exactly she meant by that. 

