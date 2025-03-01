Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
Why the Jeffrey Epstein Document Dump Was a Dud
Why Former CNN Host Went Ballistic on Megyn Kelly
The Reactions to Trump Smacking Zelensky Down Were Pure Gold
Zelenskyy doesn’t need more weapons. He needs a trip to Men’s Wearhouse
The Trump Administration's Plan to Lower the Price of Eggs
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files?
VIP
Could This Be the Start of a Third DeSantis Term as Governor?
Former Disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo Officially Jumps into NYC Mayoral Race
February Border Numbers Are In – And They’re Looking Strong
Ted Cruz Warns of Far-Reaching Consequences for Zelenskyy After That White House Meeting
State Department Defends Giving the Taliban Taxpayer-Funded Money
This State Wants to Put Condom Vending Machines in Preschools
Liberal Journalist Compares Zelenskyy To Jesus Christ
Tipsheet

Trust in the Media Hits All-Time Low in 50 Years

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2025 4:30 PM
Townhall Media

A new poll by Gallup has revealed that Americans' trust in the media has reached its lowest level in over 50 years. The survey indicates that only 31 percent of Americans have confidence in the media's capacity to report news accurately and fairly. This represents a significant decline compared to previous decades, reflecting growing concerns about media bias and who Americans can trust for accurate information. The findings underscore the increasing skepticism toward traditional news outlets and their ability to serve the public interest.

Advertisement

In 1972, 68 percent of people trusted mass media either greatly or somewhat. By 1974, that number slightly increased to 69 percent, and by 1976, it reached an all-time high, with 72 percent of Americans expressing great trust in the media.

However, by 2000, trust in the media had begun to decline. Only 51 percent of people were confident in the news they heard on television. Four years later, in 2004, that number fell again— just 44 percent of Americans believed in the media. 

The number continued to decline, reaching only 32 percent in 2016. This was the same year as the first presidential election featuring President Donald Trump and the two-time Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who had previously lost. 

Meanwhile, trust in the media slightly increased to 45 percent in 2018 but has steadily declined. By 2020, it had dropped to 40 percent, falling further to 36 percent in 2021, 34 percent in 2022, 32 percent in 2023, and 31 percent in 2024, the final year of former President Joe Biden’s term.

Recommended

Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The poll pointed out that Republicans specifically have lost total trust in the media. 

In 2024, 59 percent of Republicans had no trust at all in the media to report the news ” fully, accurately, and fairly.” This includes newspapers. 

Tags: MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Ted Cruz Warns of Far-Reaching Consequences for Zelenskyy After That White House Meeting Rebecca Downs
Is James Comey's Daughter Behind the FBI’s Delay in Releasing Epstein Files? Sarah Arnold
Here's the Tweet That Perfectly Captured Zelensky's Interview on Fox News Matt Vespa
The Reactions to Trump Smacking Zelensky Down Were Pure Gold Matt Vespa
State Department Defends Giving the Taliban Taxpayer-Funded Money Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the White House Matt Vespa
Advertisement