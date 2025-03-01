Dave Portnoy Unloads on 'Trash' Gavin Newsom

Treasury Secretary Bessent Had the Perfect Line for Zelensky's Trainwreck Visit to the...
Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  March 01, 2025 5:30 PM
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) after the governor announced the launch of his new podcast. The outspoken commentator called the governor "trash" and questioned the motivations behind the move. Portnoy's fiery response highlights the ongoing tension between the political elite and figures like Newsom. The governor seeks to expand his influence through media, while critics argue it’s more about self-promotion than substance.

Portnoy described Newsom as a “slick” politician more interested in personally benefitting himself than “actually governing.” Because Newsom is a well-connected politician, he has routinely been criticized for being out of touch with Californians' everyday struggles. This has led many to view the Democrat as an elitist. 

“He's trash like I hate him," Portnoy told Fox News Digital during an interview. "I just think he's everything that you think of when you think of, like, a slick politician. That you take a cold shower after you talk with them.”

Newsom shared the news of his new podcast this week, which sent social media users ablaze. 

The “This is Gavin Newsom” podcast will center on him having “real conversations” with people who disagree with him— and even those he “look[s] up to.” The governor described his new show as“anything but the ordinary ‘politician’ podcast.” 

“What’s going on with the cost of eggs? What are the impacts – the real impacts – to you around tariffs?” are just some of the questions Newsom plans to tackle. 

“What’s really going on inside of DOGE” is another topic he plans to focus on, as well as “leaders and architects in the MAGA movement." 

