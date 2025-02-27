Denver Mayor Johnston Distances Himself from Sanctuary Policies Despite Pushing Sanctuary Ideals

Democratic Denver Mayor Mike Johnston will appear on Capitol Hill next week, attempting to distance himself from the city's and state's long-standing reputation as sanctuary jurisdictions. Despite Colorado Democrats advocating sanctuary policies for nearly a decade, Johnston is now trying to backtrack, perhaps sensing political pressure as the conversation around border security intensifies under the Trump administration. His move comes as President Donald Trump's immigration policies, led by Border Czar Tom Homan, escalate efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and ramp up deportations.

Advertisement

According to sources, during his meeting on the Hill, Johnston will insist that his city’s approach to illegal immigration “works,” which is why, according to him, Denver has not seen a spike in crime.

However, the arrival of nearly 43,000 illegal immigrants in Denver since 2023 presents a different narrative. Colorado's open-door policies have created challenges for American residents and strained law enforcement resources. These policies have contributed to crises such as the surge of illegal immigrants in Denver, which has disrupted local schools and hospitals, along with the rise of the Tren de Aragua gang in Aurora.

In a Jan. 27 letter, House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) called out Johnston for defending his state’s sanctuary policies.

"Denver is a sanctuary jurisdiction under Colorado law, and Mayor Mike Johnston confirmed that he was prepared to go to jail to protect illegal aliens from federal immigration authorities," Comer said.

When asked if he’d change anything about his response to the illegal immigration crisis, Johnston answered, “No.”

He recently encouraged Colorado residents to stand in the way of Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE), saying, “More than us having DPD stationed at the county line to keep [ICE] out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there.”

Senate Bill 83 prohibits ICE agents from entering courthouses to arrest illegal immigrants, effectively keeping them out of these spaces. The bill is considered a key factor in establishing Colorado as a sanctuary state.

Johnston is not the only one defending the state’s immigration policies ahead of the meeting.

State Gov. Jared Polis (D) has blatantly turned a blind eye to the federal immigration laws.

“What's important to recognize is that your local police are your local sheriff's department. They are not arms of the federal government. We don't want them being commandeered instead of going after crime, enforcing federal immigration statutes,” Polis stated.

Denver Human Services Jon Ewing urged landlords to provide housing for undocumented immigrants, stating, "Listen, we’re going to have some newcomers who will need housing.”

Advertisement

Comer announced the meeting this week and will take place on March 5. Boston, Chicago, Denver, and New York City mayors are expected to meet the committee as it examines the mayor’s refusal to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. In January, Come launched an investigation into the policies of sanctuary jurisdictions and their impact on public safety and federal immigration enforcement.