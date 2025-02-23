How the FBI Responded to Elon Musk's Email Isn't Shocking. The Lib Media...
So-Called 'Journalist' Tries to Play Race Card Against Trump, But it Backfires

Sarah Arnold
February 23, 2025
A recent attempt by a journalist to use the race card against President Donald Trump has backfired spectacularly, with critics accusing the reporter of misrepresenting facts and distorting the narrative. In an effort to discredit Trump, the journalist attempted to paint him as racially insensitive, but the reaction has been anything but supportive. Instead of damaging Trump’s reputation, the move has only fueled further distrust in the media and pushed more Americans to rally behind the president’s stance on key issues. 

In an X post, the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser attempted to play the race card over Trump’s firing of Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She accused Trump of firing Brown because he is black. 

“Response to the firing from a former senior defense official: the chairman of the Joint Chiefs was fired ‘just because he was Black,” she wrote on X. 

However, social media users quickly pointed out that Trump appointed Brown as the Air Force's chief of staff during his first term.

