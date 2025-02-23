So-Called 'Journalist' Tries to Play Race Card Against Trump, But it Backfires

A recent attempt by a journalist to use the race card against President Donald Trump has backfired spectacularly, with critics accusing the reporter of misrepresenting facts and distorting the narrative. In an effort to discredit Trump, the journalist attempted to paint him as racially insensitive, but the reaction has been anything but supportive. Instead of damaging Trump’s reputation, the move has only fueled further distrust in the media and pushed more Americans to rally behind the president’s stance on key issues.

Advertisement

In an X post, the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser attempted to play the race card over Trump’s firing of Air Force General CQ Brown Jr. as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. She accused Trump of firing Brown because he is black.

“Response to the firing from a former senior defense official: the chairman of the Joint Chiefs was fired ‘just because he was Black,” she wrote on X.

Response to the firing from a former senior defense official: the chairman of the Joint Chiefs was fired ‘just because he was Black.’ — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) February 22, 2025

However, social media users quickly pointed out that Trump appointed Brown as the Air Force's chief of staff during his first term.

Trump nominated him in his first term and now fired him in his second. Skin color doesn’t matter to him. Seems you are just race hustling again. Journalist pfft might check your sources before posting sweetheart — Scooter (@Arkanward) February 22, 2025

Gen. Brown cared more about DEI optics than protecting our country, and he would have been removed regardless of his skin color. I know that because Gen. Milley was also removed. — The Voice of Reason AKA Mindy (@Legionkid) February 22, 2025

You are the problem, the black man was fired because he was terrible at it. Get it right! — Mark Brown (@dtownbrown23) February 23, 2025

Oh boy Susan that fake racism is wearing thin.

Trump nominated him in his first term. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) February 22, 2025

He was fired because he was woke and ineffective. — American Patriot (@spanx1234) February 22, 2025