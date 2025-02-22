There Was a Total and Complete Meltdown Over Trump Firing the Chairman of...
Watch a Dem Governor Get Totally Owned By Donald Trump Over Transgenders in...
LA Mayor's Remarks on Fire Chief Firing Are Truly Remarkable...in a Bad Way
A Dem Rep Did Not Just Say That About Government Waste and Fraud
Oh, You Knew CNN Was Going There With This Attack on Trump
70 Christians Beheaded in DRC and Mainstream Media Is Nowhere to Be Found
Trump Ends Deportation Protections for 500,000 Haitian Nationals
VIP
How Trump Saved Kathie Lee Gifford's Life
Mexico Plans to Change Constitution to Protect Drug Cartels From U.S. Military Strikes
Shiri Bibas' Body Has Been Returned to Israel
CIA Set for Historic Shakeup: Largest Firing in 50 Years Underway
Kash Patel Wasted No Time Shaking Things Up at the FBI
The Disturbing Way TikTok Allegedly Played a Role in a Teen's Suicide
Hamas Releases Five More Hostages in Exchange for 600 Palestinian Prisoners
Tipsheet

Pope Francis in Critical Condition After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2025 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Pope Francis is reportedly in critical condition, with sources confirming that the 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized after suffering an asthmatic respiratory crisis. The Vatican has not provided specific details about the severity of his condition, but his recent hospitalization has raised concerns among followers and world leaders alike.

Advertisement

“The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved," the Vatican said in a statement from the Associated Press. 

Pope Francis was hospitalized last week after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection, which doctors later determined was pneumonia. The Vatican said that he “continues to be alert” but is more ill than a day ago. He has undergone blood transfusions after tests revealed a condition linked to anemia, with doctors advising that he remain hospitalized for at least the next seven days. While his medical team confirmed on Friday that his condition is not life-threatening, they cautioned that he is "not out of danger.”

According to the Associated Press, the Pope’s doctors report that he has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, as well as bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. He is receiving oxygen and targeted drug therapy, to which he is reportedly responding well. Doctors have prescribed "absolute rest," which has led to the cancellation of several public events. While they note that the primary concern is the potential onset of sepsis, a complication of pneumonia, Francis has not displayed signs of this condition so far.

Recommended

Kash Patel Wasted No Time Shaking Things Up at the FBI Sarah Arnold
Advertisement
Tags: POPE FRANCIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel Wasted No Time Shaking Things Up at the FBI Sarah Arnold
There Was a Total and Complete Meltdown Over Trump Firing the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Matt Vespa
CIA Set for Historic Shakeup: Largest Firing in 50 Years Underway Sarah Arnold
Trump Ends Deportation Protections for 500,000 Haitian Nationals Sarah Arnold
Mexico Plans to Change Constitution to Protect Drug Cartels From U.S. Military Strikes Sarah Arnold
Shiri Bibas' Body Has Been Returned to Israel Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel Wasted No Time Shaking Things Up at the FBI Sarah Arnold
Advertisement