Pope Francis in Critical Condition After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia

Pope Francis is reportedly in critical condition, with sources confirming that the 88-year-old pontiff has been hospitalized after suffering an asthmatic respiratory crisis. The Vatican has not provided specific details about the severity of his condition, but his recent hospitalization has raised concerns among followers and world leaders alike.

“The Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair although in more pain than yesterday. At the moment the prognosis is reserved," the Vatican said in a statement from the Associated Press.

Statement from the Holy See Press Office pic.twitter.com/VKKJFfMcgR — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) February 22, 2025

Pope Francis was hospitalized last week after being diagnosed with a respiratory infection, which doctors later determined was pneumonia. The Vatican said that he “continues to be alert” but is more ill than a day ago. He has undergone blood transfusions after tests revealed a condition linked to anemia, with doctors advising that he remain hospitalized for at least the next seven days. While his medical team confirmed on Friday that his condition is not life-threatening, they cautioned that he is "not out of danger.”

According to the Associated Press, the Pope’s doctors report that he has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, as well as bacterial, viral, and fungal infections. He is receiving oxygen and targeted drug therapy, to which he is reportedly responding well. Doctors have prescribed "absolute rest," which has led to the cancellation of several public events. While they note that the primary concern is the potential onset of sepsis, a complication of pneumonia, Francis has not displayed signs of this condition so far.