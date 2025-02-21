VIP
What Democrats Really Meant About 'Saving Democracy'
Tipsheet

U.S. Hostage Envoy: 'Hamas Broke Ceasefire,' Now They Must Deal With Consequences

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 21, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

U.S. Hostage Envoy Adam Boehler has issued a stark warning to Hamas following the group's violation of a ceasefire agreement, demanding the immediate release of all hostages or face "total annihilation." In a statement on the escalating situation, Boehler emphasized that Hamas's actions have not only undermined any chance for peace but also placed them squarely in the crosshairs of further international and military consequences. The message was clear: time is running out for Hamas to release their captives, as the U.S. government and its allies will not back down in their pursuit of justice.  

During a broadcast of CNN’s “AC360” with host Anderson Cooper, following the fact that Hamas failed to turn over the body of hostage Shiri Bibas, Boehler called it a “clear violation” of the ceasefire deal it made with Israel.

Cooper inquired of Boehler whether the Israeli assessment was correct and if Shiri Bibas' body had not been returned. He asked, "Would U.S. and Israeli officials consider that a violation of the ceasefire agreement?”

In response, Boehler said that if he had one piece of advice for Hamas terrorists, it would be to not only release the hostage’s body but also to release the bodies of the four Americans who are still being held captive. 

“And we have one American, Edan Alexander…he needs to come home. And if I were them, I’d release everybody, or they’re going to face total annihilation right now,” he continued. 

Cooper asked if Israel had any options for locating Shiri Bibas. In response, Boehler stated that he believes she was brutally murdered and that her body has likely already been disposed of.

This comes as Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with special envoy Steve Witkoff in Washington on Thursday to discuss phase two of the hostage release and ceasefire deal with Hamas. The negotiations are anticipated to center on “the endgame of the war in Gaza.” 

