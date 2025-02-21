The Pentagon Purges Are About to Begin
Pam Bondi Has Some News About the Epstein Files

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 21, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Attorney General Pam Bondi has announced plans to release documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's case, potentially including his client list. Bondi stated that reviewing these materials is a directive from President Donald Trump, who has pledged transparency. This initiative follows Epstein's 2019 death while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Epstein was known for his connections with influential figures, all of whom have denied involvement in his crimes. Bondi's review aims to fulfill the president's promise of accountability and safety.

On Friday, Bondi teased she would release the highly-anticipated documents regarding Epstein and those involved in the sex trafficking ring. During a press conference, she said the “client list was "sitting on my desk right now" and would soon make it available to the public. 

She said it was a directive from President Trump to review the Epstein documents, as well as the JFK and MLK files. 

When asked if she has reviewed the files yet, Bondi said “not yet.” 

“Donald Trump doesn’t make empty promises. I think promises made, promises kept. And that’s why we’re all there to carry out his directive about making America safe and prosperous,” she added. 

Last year, Bondi told Fox New’s Sean Hannity that the Epstein client list should have come out a long time ago. 

Echoing her comments, Trump promised that everything would be revealed, saying he would “declassify and unseal all JFK assassination-related documents. It’s been 60 years, time for the American people to know the TRUTH!"

