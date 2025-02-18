Former FBI Agent Peter Strzok Wipes X Account Ahead of Kash Patel’s Confirmation

Former FBI agent Peter Strzok has abruptly wiped his X account clean just as Kash Patel awaits confirmation as the new FBI Director. Strzok, whose name has become synonymous with controversy following his involvement in anti-Trump text messages and the Russia investigation, made the decision to erase his online presence amid growing anticipation of Patel’s confirmation. The move raises questions about Strzok’s intentions and whether it is linked to Patel’s expected leadership at the FBI.

Strzok, who was dismissed from the FBI in 2018 for breaching bureau policies, played a key role in initiating the "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election. Meanwhile, Patel led the investigations into the origins of the Russiagate controversy, which cast a long shadow over the FBI's handling of the matter.

In 2023, House Judiciary Republicans exposed text messages between Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, in which they discussed an “insurance policy” to keep President Donald Trump out of office in 2016. Patel recently discussed this during an interview with Shawn Ryan, declaring that Strzok and Page “broke the law, broke every regulation there is in the FBI,” and “weaponized the system of justice against a political target they hated.”

What the deep state uses the most to cover up their corruption is an illegal application of the classification system. Remember the Lovebirds’ texts from… This is a beauty. The Lovebirds’ texts from the FBI, DOJ, and Russiagate—Strzok and Page were texting each other. They were running the Russiagate investigation against Trump. They were the heads of the counterintelligence unit at the FBI, and they were having an extramarital affair together. You can’t make this stuff up. They’re sending each other texts about how much they hate Trump and are going to create an insurance policy to stop Trump. Then we finally find those text messages. You know what the FBI and DOJ did for a year? They redacted them to Congressional investigators and the Congressmen and women running the oversight of their agency. That’s just one example. But it gets even better. Here’s the deep state in full circle. Just last week, do you know what Strzok and Page received from the Department of Justice? What? A [$2 million] payout to settle a lawsuit that Strzok and Page brought for the improper disclosure of their personal text messages on FBI phones. And the DOJ just rewarded them.

In a recent op-ed, Morgan Murphy stated that DC’s swamp is terrified of Patel because he will be an FBI director who is serious about investigating corrupt public officials.

“After 10 years of abuses, the FBI’s judgment day of reckoning may arrive this week in the form of Senate confirmation for Patel,” he wrote. “In an age where senior lawmakers are literally accepting gold bars as bribes and lawmakers making $200k a year have net worths north of $50 million, Americans are asking questions. Expect the FBI’s new director to start finding answers.”