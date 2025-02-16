Elon Musk and DOGE Just Clinched a Major Win Against These Government Agencies
David Hogg Allegedly Using DNC Position for Quite a Swampy Scheme
CNN Reporter Forced to Delete This Tweet About Luigi Mangione After Backlash
Of Kids & Nerd Posses
VIP
This Is One Big Problem with Red Flag Laws
VIP
Alabama Bill, If Passed, Would Put Gun Owners in Danger
Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponiz...
Top Trump Official May Jump in the Race for California Governor if This...
VIP
Wait Until You See the Roaring Entrance Trump Made at the Daytona 500...
VIP
Democrats in a Scary Place When It Comes to Support for Israel
Macron Calls for Emergency Meeting With World Leaders to ‘Discuss’ Trump
US Army Announced It Will 'No Longer' Accept Transgender Applicants
Vivek Ramaswamy to Kick Off His Governor Bid This Month
NYC to Sue Trump Admin Over $80 Million in Funding Revoked for Migrant...
Tipsheet

Major Left-Wing Outlet Accused of Twisting JD Vance’s Words

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 16, 2025 4:00 PM
Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP

Vice President J.D. Vance is accusing The Wall Street Journal of misrepresenting his comments in a Friday headline that suggested he had threatened to use military and economic force to pressure Russia into agreeing to a deal to end the war in Ukraine. Vance claims the headline distorted his words, asserting that he did not propose such extreme measures but was discussing potential diplomatic solutions and a shift in U.S. foreign policy. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions between Vance and the media over his statements on international relations. 

Advertisement

The article titled “Vance Wields Threat of Sanctions, Military Action to Push Putin Into Ukraine Deal” twisted the Vice President’s comments, claiming he threatened Russia with military intervention or sanction. Instead, he said that all options were on the table for President Donald Trump's negotiations between the two countries to end the war to continue, according to a transcript of the interview posted by Vance’s communications director, William Martin. 

“Vice President JD Vance said Thursday that the U.S. would hit Moscow with sanctions and potentially military action if Russian President Vladimir Putin won’t agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv’s long-term independence,” the opening paragraph to the outlet’s article read. 

In a social media post, the WSJ stated that Vance vowed to hit Russia with sanctions and military action if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin [wouldn’t] agree to a peace deal that guarantees Ukraine’s independence.” 

Martin took to social media to accuse the WSJ of publishing “pure fake news” about the vice president. 

“The Vice President didn’t make any threats. He simply stated the fact that no one is going to take options away from President Trump as these negotiations begin,” he wrote on X. 

Recommended

Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponized' Free Speech Scott Morefield
Advertisement

Vance also criticized the outlet for its “absurd, but not surprising” article it published mincing his words. 

Tags: JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponized' Free Speech Scott Morefield
Things Didn't Turn Out Well for Team Canada After the Star-Spangled Banner Got Booed Last Night Matt Vespa
Elon Musk and DOGE Just Clinched a Major Win Against These Government Agencies Matt Vespa
Enjoy Watching The Misery Of Temper Tantrum Democrats Derek Hunter
Every Show Cancelled at the Kennedy Center in Protest of Trump Sarah Arnold
Here Are the Top DOGE Takedowns So Far Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Marco Rubio Leaves CBS News' Margaret Brennan Speechless After She Claimed Nazis 'Weaponized' Free Speech Scott Morefield
Advertisement