JD Vance Beautifully Roasts EU Leaders in First Major Speech

Vice President JD Vance took a bold stance on Friday, sharply criticizing European leaders. He asserted that the greatest threat to their security is not China or Russia but the rising instability within their own borders. In a passionate address, Vance cautioned that Europe's real dangers stem from domestic issues such as unchecked immigration, cultural upheaval, and internal division rather than from external adversaries. His remarks ignited a renewed debate over Europe’s priorities in an increasingly unstable global landscape.

Advertisement

During a speech during the Munich Security Conference, Vance gained widespread attention for criticizing EU leaders who have opened the floodgates to mass migration. He stated that this issue is one of their countries' most pressing challenges. If they fail to listen to their citizens' concerns, they cannot consider themselves democracies. He blamed the EU for the recent illegal immigrant car attack, saying it was the result of their own out-of-control immigration policies.

JD Vance warns European Leaders that mass migration is the most pressing issue facing their countries today and that if they don’t listen to people’s concerns about it they can’t consider themselves democracies - FULL https://t.co/xzt2x5l0pX pic.twitter.com/kJpaeoch1Q — ɖʀʊӄքǟ ӄʊռʟɛʏ 🇧🇹🇹🇩 (@kunley_drukpa) February 14, 2025

In addition to immigration, Vance used his first significant speech as Vice President to lambast EU leaders about censorship and its refusal to work with right-wing government parties. He criticized European leaders for censoring political parties, Christians, and the peaceful protests of pro-life prayer activists.

“Free speech is in retreat,” Vance said. “And in the interest of comedy, my friends, but also in the interest of truth, I will admit that sometimes the loudest voices for censorship have come, not from within Europe, but from within my own country, where the prior administration threatened and bullied social media companies to censor so-called misinformation.. for example, the idea that coronavirus had likely leaked from a laboratory in China.”

Vance pushed back against his own government, accusing it of pressuring private companies to silence those who dared to voice what was clearly the truth. The vice president promised that Trump would do the opposite, proudly declaring there was a “new sheriff in town.” Although the Trump administration might sometimes disagree with the EU’s views, Vance vowed to defend the nation’s right to freedom of speech.

JD Vance warns Europe against censorship during Munich Security Conference



"I look to Brussels, where EU commissars warned citizens that they intend to shut down social media during times of civil unrest the moment they spot what they’ve judged to be ‘hateful content.’



Or to… pic.twitter.com/5vC8kNeCv5 — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 14, 2025

He also joked that Europe could withstand Elon Musk’s criticisms if it could endure climate activist Greta Thunberg—the 22-year-old Swedish environmental champion captured the attention of liberals with her climate concerns before she even turned 18.

In 2019, Thunberg lambasted the U.S. for not trying hard enough to combat the so-called climate crisis.

“How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity, and historic emissions without being held accountable,” she asked U.S. lawmakers.

JD Vance just absolutely ROASTED the leaders of Europe for being a bunch of sniveling babies when it comes to Elon Musk:



"If American democracy can survive 10 years of Greta Thunberg’s scolding, you can survive a few months of Elon Musk."



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TTIj0hyMWt — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 14, 2025

Advertisement

Musk has recently clashed with European leaders over the country’s ongoing censorship. The European Commission is investigating whether Musk has violated EU rules on content moderation. The head of DOGE referred to the commission as "undemocratic" and urged the EU to conduct referendums for voting on policies applicable to all of its nations.