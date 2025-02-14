Trump's Latest Executive Order Punishes Schools Mandating the COVID Shot
JD Vance Beautifully Roasts EU Leaders in First Major Speech

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 14, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Vice President JD Vance took a bold stance on Friday, sharply criticizing European leaders. He asserted that the greatest threat to their security is not China or Russia but the rising instability within their own borders. In a passionate address, Vance cautioned that Europe's real dangers stem from domestic issues such as unchecked immigration, cultural upheaval, and internal division rather than from external adversaries. His remarks ignited a renewed debate over Europe’s priorities in an increasingly unstable global landscape. 

During a speech during the Munich Security Conference, Vance gained widespread attention for criticizing EU leaders who have opened the floodgates to mass migration. He stated that this issue is one of their countries' most pressing challenges. If they fail to listen to their citizens' concerns, they cannot consider themselves democracies. He blamed the EU for the recent illegal immigrant car attack, saying it was the result of their own out-of-control immigration policies. 

In addition to immigration, Vance used his first significant speech as Vice President to lambast EU leaders about censorship and its refusal to work with right-wing government parties. He criticized European leaders for censoring political parties, Christians, and the peaceful protests of pro-life prayer activists. 

“Free speech is in retreat,” Vance said. “And in the interest of comedy, my friends, but also in the interest of truth, I will admit that sometimes the loudest voices for censorship have come, not from within Europe, but from within my own country, where the prior administration threatened and bullied social media companies to censor so-called misinformation.. for example, the idea that coronavirus had likely leaked from a laboratory in China.” 

Vance pushed back against his own government, accusing it of pressuring private companies to silence those who dared to voice what was clearly the truth. The vice president promised that Trump would do the opposite, proudly declaring there was a “new sheriff in town.” Although the Trump administration might sometimes disagree with the EU’s views, Vance vowed to defend the nation’s right to freedom of speech. 

He also joked that Europe could withstand Elon Musk’s criticisms if it could endure climate activist Greta Thunberg—the 22-year-old Swedish environmental champion captured the attention of liberals with her climate concerns before she even turned 18.  

In 2019, Thunberg lambasted the U.S. for not trying hard enough to combat the so-called climate crisis.

“How long do you think you can continue to ignore the climate crisis, the global aspect of equity, and historic emissions without being held accountable,” she asked U.S. lawmakers. 

Musk has recently clashed with European leaders over the country’s ongoing censorship. The European Commission is investigating whether Musk has violated EU rules on content moderation. The head of DOGE referred to the commission as "undemocratic" and urged the EU to conduct referendums for voting on policies applicable to all of its nations. 

