Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at Dem Congressman’s Criticism of Her Christian Faith

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt swiftly hit back to a harsh criticism from a Democrat Congressman who attacked her Christian faith. In a forceful rebuttal, Leavitt stood her ground, defending her beliefs and calling out the politician's remarks as an unfair attack on her values, making it clear her faith is a core part of who she is, and she would not allow it to be disparaged.

Advertisement

Last week, Rep. Dave Min (D-CA) criticized Karoline Leavitt on social media, calling her a liar and a "fake Christian" after she addressed inaccurate reports that suggested President Donald Trump had lifted a federal funding freeze in January. Leavitt quickly responded, clarifying that the media had misrepresented the situation. She explained that the reversal involved an OMB memo intended to clear up confusion from a court injunction while the freeze remained unchanged.

“Thou shalt not bear false witness,” Min wrote on X. “Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is a fake Christian, like so many in the Golden Calf Administration.”

The Democrat persisted in ridiculing Leavitt, claiming she merely explained the policy “while wearing a giant cross to let everyone know how pious and moral she is, even as she is so comfortable stating a bald-faced lie to hundreds of millions of people.”

However, Leavitt clapped back at Min and others who dared to question her faith, that Christianity is a “huge” part of her life— “My faith, my marriage, my family life — it’s everything to me.”

Leavitt has credited her faith to many things, including her family, career, and six-month-old son.

In a 2021 interview on the Catholic Current podcast with Father Robert McTeigue, Leavitt reflected on her experience at Central Catholic High School, where she deepened her faith and strengthened her personal relationship with God. She also highlighted how the school instilled in her the values of public service and the importance of giving back to the community. These are the same values that have shaped her outlook on politics and issues, such as her anti-abortion stance, making her a booming voice for the Republican Party.

“My faith in God carries me through. I wake up every day and say my prayers and ask God to give me the strength I need to power through another day on a very difficult campaign trail,” she continued.