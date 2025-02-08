Left-Wing Media Faces the Chopping Block as Government Funding Comes Under Fire

With Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficacy (DOGE) scrutinizing every aspect of wasteful spending within the U.S. government, it has come to light that left-leaning media outlets have received government funding.

According to federal records, the New York Times has increasingly become a government-funded outlet, raising serious concerns about the independence and integrity of its reporting. With millions in taxpayer dollars funneled into its operations, the once (forever ago) stalwart newspaper’s ability to cover stories without bias or influence is now under scrutiny. While we already knew the Times favored the left, the new revelation amplifies concerns over just how much the media shapes narratives.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was reportedly the most significant contributor to the New York Times, providing $26.9 million to the outlet. At the same time, the National Science Foundation gave $19.15 million, while the U.S. government allocated $4.1 million to the Times in August 2024—alone.

Since 2021, the newspaper for the left has received $50 million from the government. NASA, the Pentagon, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) also appeared to give funds to the outlet.

The NYT was not the only outlet receiving handouts from the federal government.

DOGE found that Politico was given more than $9.5 million in federal funding over the last year and a half. The news outlet had already received $1.5 million in fiscal year 2025. In the fiscal year 2024, Politico was given $8.1 million to fuel its left-wing narrative, provided by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Interior, Energy, Agriculture, and Commerce, among others.

The bulk of the funds… pic.twitter.com/XWvv3CplI8 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 5, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this would be a “whole-of-government effort to ensure that we are going line-by-line when it comes to the federal government’s books.”

“And this president and his team are making decisions across the board on, ‘Do these receipts serve the interests of the American people? Is this a good use of the American taxpayer’s money?” She said.