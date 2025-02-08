Obama-Appointed Judge Kicks Off Legal Standoff With Trump's DOGE Activities at Treasury
Trump Has Taken Over the Kennedy Center
WaPo Columnist Latest Piece Shows the Libs Still Don't Get It
Doctor Explains That Trump Derangement Syndrome Among Libs Is Real and Debilitating
John Fetterman Just Dropped a Grim Prediction for Dems
So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate
USA Today Uses Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Lie About DEI
'60 Minutes' Sought to Impede Donald Trump and Run Cover for Kamala Harris
VIP
Elon Musk's Reported Super Bowl Plans: A Game-Changer in Advertising
FBI Allegedly Ignored Informant’s $190K Theft From Jan. 6 Protestor, Court Filing Reveals
Michigan Lawmaker Chooses Voluntary Sterilization to Avoid Pregnancy in 'Trump’s America'
A Sex Offender Was Allowed to Enter Women’s Locker Rooms in VA. This...
US Needs to Double Down on AI Supremacy
The ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘The Gong Show’ Rolled Into One
Tipsheet

Left-Wing Media Faces the Chopping Block as Government Funding Comes Under Fire

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2025 2:30 PM
Townhall Media

With Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficacy (DOGE) scrutinizing every aspect of wasteful spending within the U.S. government, it has come to light that left-leaning media outlets have received government funding.

Advertisement

According to federal records, the New York Times has increasingly become a government-funded outlet, raising serious concerns about the independence and integrity of its reporting. With millions in taxpayer dollars funneled into its operations, the once (forever ago) stalwart newspaper’s ability to cover stories without bias or influence is now under scrutiny. While we already knew the Times favored the left, the new revelation amplifies concerns over just how much the media shapes narratives. 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was reportedly the most significant contributor to the New York Times, providing $26.9 million to the outlet. At the same time, the National Science Foundation gave $19.15 million, while the U.S. government allocated $4.1 million to the Times in August 2024—alone. 

Since 2021, the newspaper for the left has received $50 million from the government. NASA, the Pentagon, and the Department of Justice (DOJ) also appeared to give funds to the outlet. 

The NYT was not the only outlet receiving handouts from the federal government. 

DOGE found that Politico was given more than $9.5 million in federal funding over the last year and a half. The news outlet had already received $1.5 million in fiscal year 2025. In the fiscal year 2024, Politico was given $8.1 million to fuel its left-wing narrative, provided by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Interior, Energy, Agriculture, and Commerce, among others.

Recommended

FBI Allegedly Ignored Informant’s $190K Theft From Jan. 6 Protestor, Court Filing Reveals Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said this would be a “whole-of-government effort to ensure that we are going line-by-line when it comes to the federal government’s books.” 

“And this president and his team are making decisions across the board on, ‘Do these receipts serve the interests of the American people? Is this a good use of the American taxpayer’s money?” She said. 

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Allegedly Ignored Informant’s $190K Theft From Jan. 6 Protestor, Court Filing Reveals Sarah Arnold
You'll Never Guess Who Used to Employ This Woman Caught Having an Antisemitic Meltdown in NYC Matt Vespa
So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Just Dropped a Grim Prediction for Dems Matt Vespa
AG Pam Bondi: We're Going to Find Out Who Leaked ICE's Operation in Colorado Matt Vespa
A Sex Offender Was Allowed to Enter Women’s Locker Rooms in VA. This Is Why. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
FBI Allegedly Ignored Informant’s $190K Theft From Jan. 6 Protestor, Court Filing Reveals Sarah Arnold
Advertisement