In an alarming and extreme statement, a Michigan lawmaker has publicly declared her decision to undergo voluntary sterilization to avoid the possibility of pregnancy in what she calls "Trump's America." This drastic measure underscores the hyperbolic fears some on the left have about the Trump administration, particularly regarding issues of reproductive rights. While her choice may be framed as a personal decision, it speaks to a growing narrative that unfairly vilifies conservative leadership and policies, painting them as anti-women rights without acknowledging the broader successes and freedoms promoted under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

The Midwesterner reported that Democrat Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (Mich.) announced to a crowd of anti-Trump protesters at the Michigan State Capitol that she chose to undergo a permanent surgery that would take away her ability to become pregnant. According to her, she did not want to get pregnant while Trump was in office.

Pohustsky, who identifies as “bisexual,” said she refuses to let her body be “treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she continued.

The 36-year-old state representative represents the 17th District, which includes Wayne County—the largest county in Michigan where abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy.

Outrage spread across social media following Pohutsky’s speech, with many pointing out that Trump could not take away her ability to abort her unborn baby in the state.

Rep. Laurie Pohutsky @lpohutsky19 has been on a crusade to enable abortion of unborn babies up until birth since we entered the legislature together 6 years ago.



She very well knows that President Trump can not take away her ability to abort her unborn baby here in Michigan.… pic.twitter.com/K1oRTPsQFi — Brad Paquette (@BradPaquetteMI) February 6, 2025

However, she doubled down on her remarks and defended her actions.

“The fact that so many conservative men take personal offense to a decision that I made with my husband about my health care and future just proves the point that we shouldn’t assume that right is secure.”