Obama-Appointed Judge Kicks Off Legal Standoff With Trump's DOGE Activities at Treasury
Trump Has Taken Over the Kennedy Center
WaPo Columnist Latest Piece Shows the Libs Still Don't Get It
Doctor Explains That Trump Derangement Syndrome Among Libs Is Real and Debilitating
John Fetterman Just Dropped a Grim Prediction for Dems
So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate
USA Today Uses Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts to Lie About DEI
'60 Minutes' Sought to Impede Donald Trump and Run Cover for Kamala Harris
A Sex Offender Was Allowed to Enter Women’s Locker Rooms in VA. This...
US Needs to Double Down on AI Supremacy
The ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ and ‘The Gong Show’ Rolled Into One
From '45' to '46' to '47': Economic Drivers of the 2024 Presidential Election
2025 Offers New Opportunities for Next-Gen Satellite Broadband
How the Trump DOJ Can Counter the Threat From DeepSeek and Huawei
Tipsheet

Michigan Lawmaker Chooses Voluntary Sterilization to Avoid Pregnancy in 'Trump’s America'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 08, 2025 11:30 AM
Photo Provided by Created Equal

In an alarming and extreme statement, a Michigan lawmaker has publicly declared her decision to undergo voluntary sterilization to avoid the possibility of pregnancy in what she calls "Trump's America." This drastic measure underscores the hyperbolic fears some on the left have about the Trump administration, particularly regarding issues of reproductive rights. While her choice may be framed as a personal decision, it speaks to a growing narrative that unfairly vilifies conservative leadership and policies, painting them as anti-women rights without acknowledging the broader successes and freedoms promoted under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

The Midwesterner reported that Democrat Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (Mich.) announced to a crowd of anti-Trump protesters at the Michigan State Capitol that she chose to undergo a permanent surgery that would take away her ability to become pregnant. According to her, she did not want to get pregnant while Trump was in office. 

Pohustsky, who identifies as “bisexual,” said she refuses to let her body be “treated as currency by an administration that only sees value in my ability to procreate.”

“If you know people who are questioning how serious this is, I’m going to repeat myself: A sitting government official opted for voluntary sterilization because she was uncertain she would be able to access contraception in the future,” she continued. 

The 36-year-old state representative represents the 17th District, which includes Wayne County—the largest county in Michigan where abortion is legal through all nine months of pregnancy. 

Outrage spread across social media following Pohutsky’s speech, with many pointing out that Trump could not take away her ability to abort her unborn baby in the state. 

Recommended

So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate Matt Vespa
Advertisement

However, she doubled down on her remarks and defended her actions. 

“The fact that so many conservative men take personal offense to a decision that I made with my husband about my health care and future just proves the point that we shouldn’t assume that right is secure.” 

Tags: ABORTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate Matt Vespa
John Fetterman Just Dropped a Grim Prediction for Dems Matt Vespa
WaPo Columnist Latest Piece Shows the Libs Still Don't Get It Matt Vespa
You'll Never Guess Who Used to Employ This Woman Caught Having an Antisemitic Meltdown in NYC Matt Vespa
A Sex Offender Was Allowed to Enter Women’s Locker Rooms in VA. This Is Why. Madeline Leesman
AG Pam Bondi: We're Going to Find Out Who Leaked ICE's Operation in Colorado Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
So, That's Who Was Running the Country After Joe's Disastrous CNN Debate Matt Vespa
Advertisement