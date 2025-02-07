Democrat Exposed for Lying About Kristi Noem's Comments

Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL) recently made false claims about Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, accusing her of referring to Venezuelan immigrants as “dirtbags.” However, these allegations have been debunked, as Noem never made such a statement. The mischaracterization has sparked outrage, with critics pointing out the misleading nature of Wasserman-Schultz’s accusations and questioning her motives in distorting the truth for political gain.

Advertisement

Last month, Wasserman-Schultz, alongside Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL), spearheaded a group of Democrats in expressing strong opposition to the Department of Homeland Security’s decision to reverse its extension of the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Venezuela, which had been established under the Biden Administration earlier that month, according to the press release. The lawmakers also addressed the alleged "dirtbags" comment in their letter.

“Given Venezuela’s increased instability, repression, and lack of safety, and within all applicable rules and regulations, we demand more information on why the Department has made this decision,” their letter read. “The only justification that has been offered by the Administration is the false claim that all Venezuelans are ‘dirt bags’, ‘violent criminals’, or the ‘worst of the worst.’”

Wasserman-Schultz doubled down on her accusation of Noem, claiming that the illegal Venezuelan immigrants are her “neighbors” and “friends.”

“The disrespect and the vulgarity and the condescension with which Trump and his administration look at people who have fled countries where there’s oppression to make a better way of life for themselves and keep their families safe is revolting,” she said.

However, Noem was referring to the dangerous Tren de Aragua gang members who have invaded the United States.

“We are going to follow the process, evaluate these individuals that are in our country including the Venezuelans who are here and members of TDA,” she said. “I was in New York City yesterday, and the people of this country want these dirtbags out.”

In response to Wasserman-Schultz’s accusations, Noem refused to apologize for “working hard to remove murderers, rapists, child abusers, and gang members from this country.”

“Yes, these criminal aliens are DIRTBAGS,” she added.