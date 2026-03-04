The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today
Tipsheet

Senator Kennedy Shares His Honest, and Funny, Thoughts on the Death of Khamenei

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 04, 2026 4:00 PM
Senator Kennedy Shares His Honest, and Funny, Thoughts on the Death of Khamenei
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy is a national treasure, and he's sure to speak his mind (often hilariously) on issues of the day. The big news this week, of course, is the U.S.-Israel-led strikes on Iran. Operation Epic Fury is now in its fifth day, and the joint forces have obliterated Iran's air defenses, its air force and navy, and taken out most of its senior leadership, including the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The message from the Trump administration has been clear: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, and it cannot hide behind a ballistic missile program while it works to acquire nukes. More than that, Iran has been waging a war against America, Israel, and the West for almost half a century. They're responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, both service members and civilians, and the wounding of countless more. No other administration has had the spine to confront the evil and oppressive Iranian regime until now.

The Iranian diaspora is thrilled and celebrating the fall of the Ayatollah and his regime. As is Kennedy, who wasn't sad to see Khamenei get blown to bits.

And last night, Kennedy joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to talk about Operation Epic Fury and the elimination of Khamenei.

"Sean, in the words of Congresswoman Omar, I love you like a brother, and I want you to understand I'm not trying to dodge your question," Kennedy said, "I just want to answer it in a little different way."

Recommended

The One Question the Media Wouldn't Ask at the White House Press Briefing Today Matt Vespa
Related:

IRAN ISRAEL JOHN KENNEDY AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI OPERATION EPIC FURY

"I don't hate anyone, but I will shed no tears for the Ayatollah Khamenei. He won the coin toss and elected to receive, and boy, did he receive. May he rest in pieces," Kennedy continued.

Even Hannity chuckled at that.

"He died with the blood of millions of people under his fingernails," Kennedy said, getting serious again.

Yes, he is.

Kennedy has a very dry, sarcastic sense of humor, which this writer appreciates.

He's also right: Khamenei is responsible for the deaths of countless people, including tens of thousands of Iranians in the last two months. There is no reason to mourn him, unless you work for The Washington Post, it seems.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

