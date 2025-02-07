Joe Rogan Shares the Most Shocking Thing He Thinks About Elon Musk

Joe Rogan recently shared his thoughts on Elon Musk, revealing the one thing that left him truly astonished about the tech mogul. Despite Musk's towering achievements, it wasn’t his groundbreaking ventures like SpaceX or Tesla that impressed Rogan most. Instead, it was Musk’s unrelenting focus on exposing the federal government and all of the “weird shady sh*t” happening in DC. Rogan marveled at Musk’s unparalleled vision and commitment to dismantling wasteful spending in the wake of DOGE’s review of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), including a $1.5 million program slated to "advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in Serbia's workplaces and business communities" and a $70,000 program for a "DEI musical" in Ireland.

Advertisement

“What’s fascinating right now is we’re getting a chance to see what happens when you take a business approach to the government in the White House," Rogan said during an episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rohan Experience.” "We’re seeing right now with this whole USAID thing where they’re uncovering massive amounts of corruption and waste and just a lot of weird, shady s--- with NGOs and where an enormous amount of money is going."

“And instead of saying like, well, this is just how it is, and this is how these politicians get funded, so let’s just keep this thing going the same way it is and make some incremental changes to try to make people happy, so we still get elected,” he continued.

While Musk’s move has been controversial by many, Rogan cheered the tech mogul and President Donald Trump for “just going ham,” knowing that Trump cannot run after this term.

“The same people that say we need radical change, we need radical change, we’ve got corruption, we need radical change. Okay, well, here’s your radical change.”

Rogan pointed out that people are “freaking out” because the government has never had oversight, and all of a sudden, the Trump administration has come in and began questions DC Democrats don’t want to answer. He hopes DOGE is successful and yields a benefit to the American people and the working class because up until Trump assumed office, hard-working taxpayers' money was going to the left’s woke agenda.