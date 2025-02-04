Martha's Vineyard Residents Flip Script: Defend Illegal Immigrants After Sending Them Off Island

After previously shipping illegal immigrants off Martha’s Vineyard, local residents have now shifted their stance, defending illegal aliens' so-called “right” to stay on the swanky island, which is home to some of the country’s most left-wing elites, including former President Obama. This flip in narrative has raised eyebrows, as the same community that initially expressed concern now champions their cause. Initially, when a plane carrying 48 illegal immigrants was dropped off unexpectedly in their community, residents and local government had a meltdown.

According to MV Times, residents are rallying on behalf of illegal immigrants living illegally on the island who have stayed home due to fears of being deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Rallygoers held signs reading “I pledge to resist” and “Protect people, resist hate.”

Many reasons for protesting against the Trump administration’s extensive deportation efforts emerged, with many stating they felt a need to “protect" undocumented immigrants, arguing that "they are part of the workforce of the Vineyard.” Others expressed that the well-being of illegal immigrants has weighed heavily on their minds.

This comes years after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent a group of illegal immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard during the height of the Biden administration’s border crisis. At the time, local officials declared a "humanitarian crisis" after DeSantis flew approximately 50 undocumented migrants to the island, sparking widespread attention and controversy.

The outlet reported that the island has been unusually quiet, with schools and businesses being nearly empty over fears that ICE would show up and deport illegal aliens and their families. Social media posts warned residents that ICE agents were expected to conduct raids on Martha’s Vineyard. However, there has not been any evidence of their presence, nor have any detentions been documented.

Organizers at the rally were there to gain signatures to protect illegal immigrant’s “rights” under the Trump administration.

“I PLEDGE to show up to protect the rights, safety, and dignity of people in my community and resist Trump’s antidemocratic and immoral agenda consistent with the principles of nonviolence,” the document read.