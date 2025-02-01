Here's the Information the Army Decided to Withhold About the Reagan Air Crash
Why This Billionaire Is Putting Far-Left Sen. Warnock on Notice

Sarah Arnold
February 01, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Risberg

Billionaire philanthropist mogul Nicole Shanahan is making waves in Washington, demanding that U.S. Senators swiftly confirm Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services under the Trump administration. With her considerable influence and resources, Shanahan is putting political pressure on lawmakers, urging them to set aside partisan bickering and fulfill what she sees as a moral and critical responsibility to advance Kennedy for the future of America’s health. 

Shanahan, the former running mate for presidential candidate RKF Jr., threatens to rescind donations she made to Democrats if they refuse to vote in favor of his confirmation. She vowed to "personally fund" primary challenges against senators who didn't support Kennedy to head the HHS, saying, "While Bobby may be willing to play nice, I won't."

As she warned about a dozen senators, Shanahan specifically focused her message on Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA). 

“The two candidates I helped elect, Sen. Raphael Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, please know I will be watching your votes very closely,” she wrote on X. "I will make it my personal mission that you lose your seats in the Senate if you vote against the future health of America's children."

She reminded the senator of her pivotal financial support during the 2020 Georgia Senate runoffs, which many believe played a critical role in securing his seat. 

“Man do I regret ever helping you,” Shanahan said. “The only reason you’re in that seat is because I sent massive financial support to Shirley Sherrod’s c4 to mobilize rural Georgia during the 2020 runoff. I’ll be correcting that massive mistake asap. You’re awful.”

In addition to Warnock and Ossoff, she also outed Democrats Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), John Fetterman (D-PA), and Bernie Sanders (I-VT). 

