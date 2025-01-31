VIP
It Was Always a Matter of Will
Trump's Latest Order to Federal Workers Will Surely Trigger Libs
VIP
Democrats Defend the Indefensible
This Petty Blue State Governor Just Banned J6ers From Holding Government Jobs
Hospitals Are Pausing 'Gender-Affirming Care' for Minors After Trump Executive Order
A Small-Town Church Took in the Homeless—Now Its Pastor Is a Convicted Criminal
Tulsi Gabbard: The Warrior We Need to Root Out the Deep State as...
Remember How Trump Sued CBS News Over Edited '60 Minutes' Episode? Here's How...
White House Confirms That Trump's Tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China Will Take...
VIP
Breaking Down Trump's Eye-Catching Approval Numbers in New Polls
There’s Been a Disturbing Update About the Fatal D.C. Airplane & Helicopter Crash
Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Calls for People to 'Fight' Trump's Agenda 'in the Streets'
Measuring the Enemy: Building an Opposition Message Impact Gauge
VIP
That DNC Forum Showed an Issue Not Merely for Democrats, but the Legacy...
Tipsheet

Trump Weighs Imposing Tariffs on Oil

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 31, 2025 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

Amid soaring energy prices and growing concerns over domestic oil production, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering reintroducing tariffs on imported oil to boost American energy independence. The move would be a bold step in Trump’s ongoing threats to impose 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada. While Trump’s focus on stopping illegal immigration and the smuggling of chemicals used for fentanyl across the borders between the countries is his primary concern, the president’s suggestion of imposing tariffs on oil would be seen as a necessary action to safeguard U.S. economic interests and reduce reliance on foreign energy sources.

Advertisement

Trump told reporters that his administration has not decided whether oil imports would be part of the policy. He emphasized that the decision would hinge on whether Mexico and Canada “treat us properly” and “the oil is properly priced.” 

“We may or may not,” Trump said. “Oil is going to have nothing to do with it as far as I’m concerned. We’re going to make that determination probably tonight on oil. Because they send us oil, we’ll see – it depends on what their price is.” 

Brent crude futures for March, which are set to expire on Friday, fell seven cents to $76.81 a barrel by 1:38 p.m. EST. The more actively traded second-month futures decreased six cents to $75.84. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $72.61. 

The president dismissed concerns that import taxes on America’s trading partners would harm the domestic economy, insisting that the move would ultimately benefit U.S. interests.

“We don’t need the products that they have,” Trump said. “We have all the oil you need. We have all the trees you need, meaning the lumber.” 

Last week, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said that if the U.S. raised tariffs, Mexico would also raise tariffs. However, on Friday, she told reporters that Mexico would “wait with a cool head” before deciding how to respond to Trump’s tariffs threat. 

Recommended

There’s Been a Disturbing Update About the Fatal D.C. Airplane & Helicopter Crash Madeline Leesman
Advertisement

As far as Canada is concerned, former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians to prepare for hard times. However, he said the country would respond immediately to the tariff increase. 

Tags: TARIFFS TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There’s Been a Disturbing Update About the Fatal D.C. Airplane & Helicopter Crash Madeline Leesman
Remember How Trump Sued CBS News Over Edited '60 Minutes' Episode? Here's How It's Going. Rebecca Downs
You Won't Believe What This 'Trans' Navy Commander Said About Trump's Military Executive Order Mia Cathell
Trump's Latest Order to Federal Workers Will Surely Trigger Libs Matt Vespa
Major Update: The Exploding Chicago Murder Scandal Just Got Even Worse Guy Benson
This Petty Blue State Governor Just Banned J6ers From Holding Government Jobs Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There’s Been a Disturbing Update About the Fatal D.C. Airplane & Helicopter Crash Madeline Leesman
Advertisement