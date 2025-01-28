Kristi Noem Joins ICE Raids to Tackle Illegal Immigration

In a bold demonstration of leadership, the newly confirmed Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has taken a hands-on approach in the battle against illegal immigration by participating in recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids as part of her role as a key ally of the Trump administration. With a steadfast commitment to securing the United State’s borders, Noem joined federal agents in targeting criminal illegal aliens, sending a clear message that state and federal cooperation is crucial in addressing the growing immigration crisis. While critics may label her actions overly aggressive, Noem has wasted no time protecting American citizens and upholding the rule of law— something the Biden administration refused to do.

On Monday, Noem joined forces with ICE officials in New York City to do her part in “getting the bad guys out of our country.”

“Just now. Enforcement operation in NYC. Criminal alien with kidnapping, assault & burglary charges is now in custody - thanks to @ICE," Noem wrote on X. “Dirtbags like this will continue to be removed from our streets.”

“We are doing this right - doing exactly what President. @realDonaldTrump promised the American people - making our streets safe. Live this AM from NYC. I’m on it," Noem also wrote.

ICE reported a sharp increase in arrests, averaging 710 per day from Thursday to Monday—more than double the daily average of 311 arrests recorded over the 12 months leading up to September under former President Joe Biden. If this trend continues, it could surpass the agency’s previous record set during the Obama administration, when daily arrests peaked at 636 in 2013.