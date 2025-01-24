Media Complains They Are Already 'Exhausted' Over Covering Trump – Five Days Into Presidency

It’s both telling and troubling that mainstream media outlets are already complaining about exhaustion just five days into President Donald Trump’s second administration. After years of stoking division and sensationalizing Trump’s every move, left-wing media outlets seem to be growing weary of the very coverage they’ve relentlessly pursued. This isn’t about burnout; it’s about deep frustration that their narrative — one shaped by bias, anger, and partisan coverage, is facing pushback from a president who refuses to play by their rules— as well as the majority of Americans who are equally tired of the media’s coverage. Instead of admitting their credibility is at stake, they would label themselves victims of the political drama despite playing a role in creating it.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, liberal media pundits are complaining they are already tired of covering the Trump administration— just five days into his presidency.

Well, I hate to break it to you, but in Townhall's opinion, Rachel Maddow, Joy Behar, Joe Scarborough, and Nicole Wallace, buckle in because you’ve got a “great” four years ahead.

Susan Glasser, a staff writer at The New Yorker, asked readers if they were “exhausted yet” while whining about a long list of the executive orders Trump has already signed.

Meanwhile, Puck’s Tara Palmeri grumbled that day four “feels like month four” and that instead of “piling on to the deluge of Trump news,” she was focusing on the Democrat’s search through the “wilderness for a new interlocutor.” She further moaned that the world has gone from simply just “normalizing” Trump to “celebrating” him.

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow told Americans they should be embarrassed and feel shameful for hoping Trump could “save the country.”

“They really don’t want to talk about it because there’s no easy way to talk about it,” Maddow said, referring to the long list of executive orders Trump signed within the first hours of assuming office. “What they’re going along with here is something they cannot justify.”

In addition, New York Times Columnist David Brooks lamented that the media had enjoyed a "four-year vacation" under the previous administration, only to find themselves again inundated with the constant stream of news that Trump generates. Brooks argued that the media, which had grown accustomed to a quieter, less contentious political climate, is now grappling with the sheer volume of headlines the new administration brings.

“After a four-year hiatus, we are once again compelled to go spelunking into the deeper caverns of Donald Trump’s brain,” he wrote.