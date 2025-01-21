Why the Latest Pete Hegseth Character Assassination Attempt Lasted About Two Seconds
Tipsheet

Barron Trump Wins Hearts with Thoughtful Gesture During Inauguration

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 21, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Barron Trump is receiving heaping praise for a heartwarming gesture he made during his father’s inauguration that captured the attention of both supporters and critics alike. During President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Barron was seen holding out his hand to shake former President Joe Biden’s hand, offering a moment of quiet dignity. The “class act,” combined with the maturity displayed throughout the ceremony, has earned him widespread admiration, especially considering his young age. The 18-year-old son of the 47th President has quickly become a symbol of grace under pressure, with many noting his respectful demeanor during such a historic occasion.

Right after Trump took the oath of office on Monday, Barron did what so many on the left— not even Biden’s own children— would have done: thanked Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris for being at the ceremony. Following the exchange, Barron received widespread praise on social media platforms for his composed handshake with Biden. Many speculated that Trump’s son—who has stayed out of the spotlight—might one day pursue his own political career. Meanwhile, other users questioned what his brief exchange with Biden was all about. 

Melania and Donald Trump have both expressed pride in Barron, describing him as a "very smart" and "very talented" young man. 

During a December interview, Melania praised her son's knowledge of various topics, including politics. She said Barron even advised his father while on the campaign trail. 

"He was very vocal and he gave advice to his father, and it was incredible how he brought in success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to," she said. 

Both Melania and Trump have emphasized their desire to give Barron as normal a life as possible despite the demands and scrutiny of being a U.S. president's son. They have also protected Barron’s privacy, often keeping him out of the public eye when possible. However, as Barron gets older, the media becomes more enticed by him.  

