Here's What Trump's First Day In Office Could Look Like

President-elect Donald Trump has announced plans to sign about 100 executive orders on his first day back in the White House, promising to reverse key policies put in place by the Biden administration. His supporters are cheering the bold move, as Trump vows to take swift action on issues ranging from border security to energy independence, as well as regulatory rollbacks that have hampered businesses. Many see this as a much-needed reset for the country after what they view as the overreach and left-wing agenda pushed by the current administration. For Trump’s base, this is precisely the kind of decisive leadership America has been waiting for.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) revealed Trump’s ambitious plans the minute he walked into the Oval Office, saying that the incoming president’s mission is “very clear, “he wants results.”

“He also talked about his executive orders. He says, you know, he has almost 100 executive orders that will go a long way to securing the border again. And also put the energy sector back in play, and actually a ‘drill baby drill’ process where we become energy independent again. And all that can be done through executive orders. But as he said, it’s not permanent,” Mullin said.

However, Mullin said that Republican senators must secure legislative wins to ensure that Trump’s achievements will endure.

In a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill this week, Trump expressed his eagerness to implement policy upon assuming office on January 20. He humorously mentioned signing "four or five different documents" at a "very small desk" on the Capitol steps.

Some of the executive orders that Americans can expect to see include a “national emergency” order that would carry out “mass deportations” of illegal immigrants living in the U.S. He has also vowed to end the automatic granting of citizenship to children of illegal immigrants born on U.S. soil.

The president-elect previously promised to pardon those arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol protests whom Trump has labeled as “political prisoners.”

In the case of energy, Trump put the U.S. on the road to becoming energy independent, promising to reverse many of outgoing President Joe Biden’s energy policies. Most notably, Trump said he would lift the offshore gas and oil drilling ban and eliminate Biden’s electric vehicle mandate.