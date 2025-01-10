Why the UK Government's 'Counter-Extremism' Unit Is Investigating Elon Musk

The UK government has tasked its "Counter-Extremism" unit with investigating billionaire Elon Musk following his sharp criticism of Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Musk's recent comments, which included harsh rebukes of Starmer’s leadership and policies, have raised alarms among some government officials concerned that his high-profile remarks could stoke division or undermine public trust in political institutions throughout the country. While critics argue the investigation is an overreach, the move signals growing tensions between the government and influential public figures whose rhetoric challenges the political status quo.

Advertisement

Musk recently sparked controversy by describing Starmer as a “national embarrassment” regarding Keir’s policies, particularly his handling of grooming gangs during his time as Director of Public Prosecutions. In recent weeks, the UK’s counter-extremism unit has been “assessing the risk” to Britain regarding Musk's tweets. As a result, the Home Office unit has increased social media monitoring because of the grooming gangs controversy, targeting accounts with large followings, including those of the tech billionaire.

The Home Office’s counter-extremism unit within the Homeland Security Group aims to “reduce national security risks to the UK’s people, prosperity and freedoms.”

The Mirror reports that the initial monitoring of Musk was intensified after the X CEO lashed out at Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips, labeling her a "rape genocide apologist" for blocking the Grooming Gangs Inquiry and defending her arrest. According to the outlet, the UK government said Musk had “crossed a line’ after his abuse led to Ms. Phillips receiving serious threats.”

“We keep a close eye on how disinformation and hate can proliferate, including online,” a Government source told The Mirror.

The Government’s adviser on political violence and disruption, John Woodlock, warned Musk that “Britain’s democracy isn’t a plaything for foreign billionaires” and that he must “back off and concentrate on his rockets and his cars or whatever he wants to obsess about next.”