Tipsheet

Joy Reid Is the Latest MSNBC Host to Take a Pay Cut in Order to Keep Her Gig

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 20, 2024 5:30 PM
Go woke, go broke is more accurate than ever these days. 

Amid declining ratings, which reflect the network's struggle to maintain its audience in an increasingly competitive media landscape, more MSNBC hosts are forced to take a pay cut to keep their spots at the failing left-wing news outlet— if you can even call what they spew “news.” The once dominant force in cable news has seen its viewership wane in key demographics, prompting cost-cutting measures that include reduced salaries for several top on-air talent, including Rachel Maddow and now Joy Reid and Stephanie Ruhle. 

According to the Ankler newsletter, the network is negotiating new deals at reduced salaries for Reid and Ruhle, who both spend primetime hours during the week. Reid, who has been with the network since 2011, currently makes $3 million a year to host her nightly 8 p.m. show, “The ReidOut. " Meanwhile, Ruhle, who hosts “The 11th Hour” at 11 p.m. on weeknights, makes about $2 million annually. 

Reid’s show has garnered just 759,000 viewers since the 2024 election— a stark decline from the 1.4 million viewers it reached before President-elect Donald Trump won. As of December 9 of this year, Ruhle averages only 505,000 people. 

The news comes after SpinCo CEO Mark Lazarus repeatedly expressed his intent over the past month to steer MSNBC in a new direction. He aims to dispel its reputation for liberal bias and is considering running hosts with different opinions during the daytime. 

Maddow was one of the first MSNBC hosts to take a pay cut. Instead of making $30 million a year, she will now make only $25 million after she agreed to stay with the network for another five years. 

Jonathon Lemire, co-host of “Morning Joe,”  has also been offered a new contract at a reduced salary. 

