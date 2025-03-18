Scott Jennings Slaps Down the Latest Bit of Lib Insanity on CNN

Deporting criminal aliens and foreign terrorists is going to become the latest 80/20 issue for Democrats. No one supports these people operating freely within our borders; they want them deported. There’s not a single voter who wants illegal alien child rapists visiting the local McDonald’s or being in the general vicinity of any law-abiding community. Yet, Democrats and their allies in the liberal media are dead-set in becoming world champions in defending the insane because Donald Trump is president. It’s becoming a hilarious game, I’m sorry. They're so blinded by rage over this man that they’re defending the scum of the Earth.

CNN’s Scott Jennings teed up against the panel on Abby Phillip’s show, where I swear the liberals were arguing that this legal kerfuffle over the deportation of Venezuelan gangs and terrorists could be used as a pretext for the expulsion of American citizens. The Trump administration and federal district judge James Boasberg are duking it out over the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which is being used to accelerate the deportation of criminal aliens. Boasberg said this was an illegal act and even ordered deportation flights to return to the U.S.—they did not, as the flights were already over international waters. Boasberg doesn’t have this authority, and the ruling, which was more of a DNC talking point sheet, violates the separation of powers. This panel is insane:

🚨Scott Jennings takes on hostile CNN panel looking for any reason possible to oppose Trump’s deportation of violent illegal gang members:



Jennings: It's quite clear the president believes he is keeping the United States and its citizens safe from non-citizens, who are in the… pic.twitter.com/hfUGO2BnLg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 18, 2025

How do we know they’re even illegals? It’s all documented. It’s the seat of irony that the industrial base of the fake news manufacturing sector is questioning what documentation is authentic because Trump is president. These antics are how the media got played on Russian collusion and why they remain the densest, most idiotic fixtures in society.

CBS News even went so far as to liken the deportation of the Tren de Aragua terrorists to the Irish immigrants in 19th-century America.

Remember those pompous 'CBS Evening News' opens from Norah O'Donnell during the campaign?



Tonight's with John Dickerson & Maurice DuBois comparing deported Tren de Aragua members to *Irish immigrants* who faced discrimination in the 19th century is worse pic.twitter.com/yzUgSDeSsH — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 18, 2025

These people have lost their minds.

