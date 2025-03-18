Tulsi Gabbard's Top Aide Called Out Politico for Peddling Some Grade-A Fake News
That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand
Trump Made Some Changes to Hunter Biden's Secret Service Detail
VIP
Chuck Schumer Now Lives With a Target on His Back...and Pelosi Might be...
Immigration Is A Privilege, Not A Right
Bad Time to Be a Bad Guy
Small Businesses Have Been Battered, But Confidence Is Rising
Germany Needs Its Mojo Back
The FDA Can Save Lives by Keeping Copycat Drugs Off the Market
Putin on the Blitz
The Party of No
Why the Focus on MEK Children Instead of Iran Regime’s Child Executions?
Justices Thomas, Gorsuch Call for Supreme Court to Fix Major Issue in Employment...
95 Percent of Federal Employees Express Liberal Views at Work
Tipsheet

Scott Jennings Slaps Down the Latest Bit of Lib Insanity on CNN

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 18, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Deporting criminal aliens and foreign terrorists is going to become the latest 80/20 issue for Democrats. No one supports these people operating freely within our borders; they want them deported. There’s not a single voter who wants illegal alien child rapists visiting the local McDonald’s or being in the general vicinity of any law-abiding community. Yet, Democrats and their allies in the liberal media are dead-set in becoming world champions in defending the insane because Donald Trump is president. It’s becoming a hilarious game, I’m sorry. They're so blinded by rage over this man that they’re defending the scum of the Earth. 

Advertisement

CNN’s Scott Jennings teed up against the panel on Abby Phillip’s show, where I swear the liberals were arguing that this legal kerfuffle over the deportation of Venezuelan gangs and terrorists could be used as a pretext for the expulsion of American citizens. The Trump administration and federal district judge James Boasberg are duking it out over the invocation of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which is being used to accelerate the deportation of criminal aliens. Boasberg said this was an illegal act and even ordered deportation flights to return to the U.S.—they did not, as the flights were already over international waters. Boasberg doesn’t have this authority, and the ruling, which was more of a DNC talking point sheet, violates the separation of powers. This panel is insane: 

How do we know they’re even illegals? It’s all documented. It’s the seat of irony that the industrial base of the fake news manufacturing sector is questioning what documentation is authentic because Trump is president. These antics are how the media got played on Russian collusion and why they remain the densest, most idiotic fixtures in society.

Recommended

That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand Matt Vespa
Advertisement

CBS News even went so far as to liken the deportation of the Tren de Aragua terrorists to the Irish immigrants in 19th-century America.

These people have lost their minds.

Here are some other good Scott Jennings smackdowns that you might have missed:

Advertisement
Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand Matt Vespa
Is This the Aide Behind Biden's Controversial Autopen Signings? Sarah Arnold
Shalom, Hamas! IDF Pounding Gaza With Massive Aerial Bombing Matt Vespa
Trump Made Some Changes to Hunter Biden's Secret Service Detail Matt Vespa
Boot the Ungrateful Foreigners the Hell Out of America Kurt Schlichter
Tulsi Gabbard's Top Aide Called Out Politico for Peddling Some Grade-A Fake News Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
That Little Judge in the Venezuelan Deportation Dispute Is Making a Ridiculous Demand Matt Vespa
Advertisement