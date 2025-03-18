No, Politico, You Can't Update a Story That Was False to Begin With

We’re going a bit inside the beltway here, but it was reported that Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard hired an Israel critic. The supposed hire who was pulled after his past opinions about the Jewish State were revealed is named Daniel Davis, but there’s a serious problem with the story: it’s not true. Alexa Henning, Gabbard’s deputy chief of staff, said this was fake news, but Politico, likely looking for revenge for losing its USAID sugar daddy, pushed on with the story anyway:

Advertisement

This is false and I told Politico that and their response was that they'd update the story with my comment.



Doesn't work that way when the entire story is false. https://t.co/FrmfuspWrN — Alexa Henning (@DNIspox) March 12, 2025

A retired Army officer who was in line for a senior intelligence position in the Trump administration has been pulled from contention amid mounting opposition over his criticism of Israel. Daniel Davis, a fellow at the Koch-funded Defense Priorities think tank, was expected to be named to the position of deputy director of national intelligence for mission integration, until his appointment was abruptly withdrawn Wednesday. Davis has been critical of Israel’s response to the Hamas attack of Oct. 7, 2023, describing the militant group’s assault as a “convenient” excuse to justify “wanton destruction” in Gaza. He described U.S. support for the war as a “stain on our character as a nation.” His views are at odds with the Trump administration and members of both parties on Capitol Hill. The administration had not publicly confirmed the decision to appoint Davis, but it was confirmed to POLITICO by Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence did not respond to questions. A spokesperson issued a statement on social media saying that an earlier POLITICO article reporting the pending appointment was false, without providing further details.

So, no one ever confirmed that Davis was even offered the job, except a liberal Democratic senator. Trust the Democrats, but not the actual people running the government; it seems like a recipe to eat buckshot on the regular. And with Politico no longer getting those millions of dollars in subsidies from USAID, it had better be careful. This model of spewing pure, unadulterated crap isn’t good for business, but we do enjoy a good laugh.

Editor’s Note: The Fake News Media will stop at nothing to spread their lies about President Trump and his administration.

Support conservative reporting that exposes their leftist propaganda. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.