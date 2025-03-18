The Fake News Media Tried to Create a Sex Scandal Involving Trump. It Got Brutally Slapped Down.

It goes without saying—these stories about Donald Trump need to stop because we all knew it was fake without even reading the hit piece. The liberal media is back to its tricks, trying to implicate a sex scandal when none existed. The Daily Beast headline read, “The new revelations reveal how Trump reportedly offered a female congresswoman his bed, as long as she kept it a secret from his wife.” The article was about an upcoming book in which this salacious and fake story can be found.

The congresswoman in question is Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), who was pregnant, and Trump offered a bed for her to lie on if she needed it. It's a nothing burger.

The X community note was brutal:

The new revelations reveal how Trump reportedly offered a female congresswoman his bed, as long as she kept it a secret from his wife.https://t.co/FasBSrXAQv — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 17, 2025

This post is extremely misleading. Trump offered a pregnant Congresswoman a bed to lie on if she needed it. There was nothing salacious or inappropriate about this offer.

Ms. Luna’s response, even more of a hatchet to the face:

I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking @POTUS , his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding.… https://t.co/D1QyG0eYde — Anna Paulina Luna (@realannapaulina) March 17, 2025

I seldom respond to nasty headlines because I don’t like giving trash credibility, however, being that there is allegedly a book coming out with me named and attacking the president, his marriage, our first lady, and frankly implying something distasteful about me, I am responding. I was very pregnant and at the time experiencing pre-eclampsia symptoms, but was not diagnosed. As soon as President Donald Trump boarded the plane, being the gentleman and good person that he is, said if I did not feel well, I could use the back room. He did this in a respectful way and in front of my husband, of which we thanked him. He also assured me that they had a medical team on board in case anything happened and they were aware of how pregnant I was. This was the most compassionate thing that could’ve been done at the time. I find it disgusting that the author fails to recognize that. A few weeks later, I was induced because I did have pre-eclampsia. The author of this book never reached out to me for comment. Which means that this book is likely going to be a shit hit piece. If people in POTUS orbit are talking to this author, they need to be cut off immediately. This is gross.

Fake news busted. Enough said.

This is appalling — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 17, 2025

Editor's Note: The Fake News Media will stop at nothing to spread their lies about President Trump and his administration.

