Two of the Most Liberal TV Talking Heads Make Stunning Admission About the GOP

Round of applause for Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX)!

Two of Hollywood’s biggest liberals just admitted that Republicans bussing illegal immigrants to Democrat-led states was the “smartest” thing they could have done.

Former daytime talk show host Katie Couric and American political strategist for the Democratic Party Jessica Tarlov praised the GOP’s move of shipping illegal aliens to the Democrat governor’s doorstep when the effects of the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration crisis were at its worst.

“I thought it was a stunt when they started bussing migrants to Martha's vineyard ... it was the smartest thing they ever did,” Tarlov said.

Couric recalled a friend telling her that she had a friend living in Florida who loved what DeSantis did. She admitted that the mainstream media ignored the crisis at its “peril.”

The move sparked nationwide outrage after Republicans argued that Democratic leaders should experience the consequences of their immigration policies. As a result, they sent them to “sanctuary cities” such as New York and Washington, D.C., to show how their left-wing policies place a strain on resources and law enforcement. They argued that supporters of illegal immigration should be responsible for dealing with the consequences that come with rolling out the red carpet for them.

In 2022, DeSantis organized several flights and buses that shipped illegal immigrants to blue states, including the swanky city of Martha’s Vineyard, with each load estimating around 50 to 100 undocumented immigrants.

Abbott, on the other hand, began a controversial program in 2021 to bus illegal immigrants from Texas to Democratic-led cities and states. The number of aliens transported varied, but reports suggest that thousands had been sent to these destinations as part of the governor’s border security initiative.