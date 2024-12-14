If You're in Favor of Term Limits, This Was a Banner Week for...
Knives Out: Pelosi Working to Torpedo Ocasio-Cortez's House Oversight Bid
Libs Still Think Kamala Will Win. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory.
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace
Trump Transition Team Highlights His 'Triumphant Return to the World Stage'
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI
Tim Walz Wants Us to Feel Sorry For Him Because He Has to...
DC Restaurant Workers Refuse to Serve Trump Officials, Or Will at Least Make...
Bombshell Report Claims That Biden’s Education Department Spent $1 Billion on DEI
VIP
Watch Jill Biden Get Schooled By a Kid
Nancy Pelosi to Have Major Surgery After Fall During Overseas Trip
Ridiculous: Mayorkas Says 'There Is Nothing They Can Do About the NJ Drone'
Biden Pardons Three Chinese Spies
Biden’s FDA Threatens Your Rights
Tipsheet

Two of the Most Liberal TV Talking Heads Make Stunning Admission About the GOP

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 14, 2024 6:30 PM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Round of applause for Govs. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) and Greg Abbott (R-TX)! 

Two of Hollywood’s biggest liberals just admitted that Republicans bussing illegal immigrants to Democrat-led states was the “smartest” thing they could have done. 

Advertisement

Former daytime talk show host Katie Couric and American political strategist for the Democratic Party Jessica Tarlov praised the GOP’s move of shipping illegal aliens to the Democrat governor’s doorstep when the effects of the Biden-Harris Administration’s immigration crisis were at its worst. 

“I thought it was a stunt when they started bussing migrants to Martha's vineyard ... it was the smartest thing they ever did,” Tarlov said. 

Couric recalled a friend telling her that she had a friend living in Florida who loved what DeSantis did. She admitted that the mainstream media ignored the crisis at its “peril.” 

The move sparked nationwide outrage after Republicans argued that Democratic leaders should experience the consequences of their immigration policies. As a result, they sent them to “sanctuary cities” such as  New York and Washington, D.C., to show how their left-wing policies place a strain on resources and law enforcement. They argued that supporters of illegal immigration should be responsible for dealing with the consequences that come with rolling out the red carpet for them. 

Recommended

Tim Walz Wants Us to Feel Sorry For Him Because He Has to 'Pay Bills' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

In 2022, DeSantis organized several flights and buses that shipped illegal immigrants to blue states, including the swanky city of Martha’s Vineyard, with each load estimating around 50 to 100 undocumented immigrants. 

Abbott, on the other hand, began a controversial program in 2021 to bus illegal immigrants from Texas to Democratic-led cities and states. The number of aliens transported varied, but reports suggest that thousands had been sent to these destinations as part of the governor’s border security initiative. 

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz Wants Us to Feel Sorry For Him Because He Has to 'Pay Bills' Sarah Arnold
Libs Still Think Kamala Will Win. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory. Matt Vespa
DC Restaurant Workers Refuse to Serve Trump Officials, Or Will at Least Make Their Dining Experience Hell Sarah Arnold
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace Tom Tradup
Ridiculous: Mayorkas Says 'There Is Nothing They Can Do About the NJ Drone' Sarah Arnold
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI Mark Lewis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz Wants Us to Feel Sorry For Him Because He Has to 'Pay Bills' Sarah Arnold
Advertisement