Ridiculous: Mayorkas Says 'There Is Nothing They Can Do About the NJ Drone'

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted that there is nothing the federal government can do about the recent New Jersey drones because he has no “authority.” He told concerned Americans that the drones are not threatening to the United States, stating that they are most likely just “convenience store drones” or “planes.”

“We can't just shoot a drone out of the sky,” Mayorkas told CNN. “They’re very, well, maybe drones in the sky, of course, but those are commercially available. One can go into a convenience store and buy a small drone.”

NEW: Alejandro Mayorkas says there is nothing they can do about the NJ drones because they don't have the "authority" and suggests people are just mistaking them for drones bought at "convenience stores."



Mayorkas says people might simply be mistaking… pic.twitter.com/Ln0d43yfFL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 13, 2024

However, social media users weren’t buying his claims.

This comes as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined elected officials in demanding that the Biden Administration take action as questions regarding the drones remain unanswered.

In a letter to outgoing President Joe Biden, Murphy urged him to direct federal agencies to investigate the origin of the drones and provide Americans with transparency.

“While I am sincerely grateful for your administration's leadership in addressing this concerning issue, it has become apparent that more resources are needed to fully understand what is behind this activity,” Murphy wrote, adding that he has directed members of the New Jersey State Police and Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness to assist federal agencies in the investigation.

“New Jersey residents deserve more concrete information about these UAS sightings and what is causing them,” the letter continued after FBI agents testified this week that they alone cannot address the drones.