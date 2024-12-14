DC Restaurant Workers Refuse to Serve Trump Officials, Or Will at Least Make Their Dining Experience Hell

In a striking demonstration of defiance, restaurant workers in Washington, D.C., refuse service to officials associated with President-elect Donald Trump. This move raises concerns about unsettling experiences reflecting the hostility conservatives often face. It demonstrates an entitlement people have been given by the left to refuse decency just because they don’t like the party affiliation.

The Washingtonian spoke to several service workers in the city who pledged to refuse service to Trump officials or at least make their dining experience awful.

“You expect the masses to just ignore RFK eating at Le Diplomate on a Sunday morning after a few mimosas and not to throw a drink in his face?” Zac Hoffman, a D.C. restaurant worker, said.

Another claimed that a Trump official “has the power to take your rights away” but pointed out that he has the right to make them wait “20 minutes to get your entree.”

This attitude has undermined the foundation of American society for years. In 2018, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife were dining at an Italian restaurant in Washington when protestors bombarded them over his support for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious confirmation hearings. The couple was forced to leave the restaurant.

Senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller recounted picking up a sushi order from a restaurant near his D.C. home when the bartender followed him outside and called out his name. The bartender confronted Miller with a vulgar gesture, and Miller threw away his order. Concerned for his safety and worried that his food might have been tampered with, Miller threw away his order.

“There’s a lot of opportunities for us as workers to feel like we’re taking our power back while not necessarily ruining someone’s life,” another restaurant employee told the outlet. “Giving them a subtle inconvenience feels like a little bit of a win for us.”

“Just little bits of resistance that add up, and little bits of resistance that other people will see and hopefully feel empowered to stand on those convictions as well,” they added.

However, on the contrary, a bartender told the outlet that he is looking forward to the tips that Republicans would bring to D.C.