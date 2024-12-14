If You're in Favor of Term Limits, This Was a Banner Week for...
Knives Out: Pelosi Working to Torpedo Ocasio-Cortez's House Oversight Bid
Libs Still Think Kamala Will Win. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory.
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace
Trump Transition Team Highlights His 'Triumphant Return to the World Stage'
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI
Bombshell Report Claims That Biden’s Education Department Spent $1 Billion on DEI
VIP
Watch Jill Biden Get Schooled By a Kid
Nancy Pelosi to Have Major Surgery After Fall During Overseas Trip
Ridiculous: Mayorkas Says 'There Is Nothing They Can Do About the NJ Drone'
Biden Pardons Three Chinese Spies
Biden’s FDA Threatens Your Rights
CEO Murder Prompts Democrat Ideology Reversals
The Domino Effect
Tipsheet

DC Restaurant Workers Refuse to Serve Trump Officials, Or Will at Least Make Their Dining Experience Hell

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 14, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

In a striking demonstration of defiance, restaurant workers in Washington, D.C., refuse service to officials associated with President-elect Donald Trump. This move raises concerns about unsettling experiences reflecting the hostility conservatives often face. It demonstrates an entitlement people have been given by the left to refuse decency just because they don’t like the party affiliation. 

Advertisement

The Washingtonian spoke to several service workers in the city who pledged to refuse service to Trump officials or at least make their dining experience awful. 

“You expect the masses to just ignore RFK eating at Le Diplomate on a Sunday morning after a few mimosas and not to throw a drink in his face?” Zac Hoffman, a D.C. restaurant worker, said. 

Another claimed that a Trump official “has the power to take your rights away” but pointed out that he has the right to make them wait “20 minutes to get your entree.” 

This attitude has undermined the foundation of American society for years. In 2018, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and his wife were dining at an Italian restaurant in Washington when protestors bombarded them over his support for then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious confirmation hearings. The couple was forced to leave the restaurant. 

Senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller recounted picking up a sushi order from a restaurant near his D.C. home when the bartender followed him outside and called out his name. The bartender confronted Miller with a vulgar gesture, and Miller threw away his order. Concerned for his safety and worried that his food might have been tampered with, Miller threw away his order.

Recommended

Libs Still Think Kamala Will Win. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“There’s a lot of opportunities for us as workers to feel like we’re taking our power back while not necessarily ruining someone’s life,” another restaurant employee told the outlet. “Giving them a subtle inconvenience feels like a little bit of a win for us.” 

“Just little bits of resistance that add up, and little bits of resistance that other people will see and hopefully feel empowered to stand on those convictions as well,” they added. 

However, on the contrary, a bartender told the outlet that he is looking forward to the tips that Republicans would bring to D.C. 

Tags: TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Libs Still Think Kamala Will Win. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory. Matt Vespa
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI Mark Lewis
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace Tom Tradup
Ridiculous: Mayorkas Says 'There Is Nothing They Can Do About the NJ Drone' Sarah Arnold
Bombshell Report Claims That Biden’s Education Department Spent $1 Billion on DEI Madeline Leesman
Nancy Pelosi to Have Major Surgery After Fall During Overseas Trip Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Libs Still Think Kamala Will Win. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory. Matt Vespa
Advertisement