Tim Walz Wants Us to Feel Sorry For Him Because He Has to 'Pay Bills'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 14, 2024 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Failed Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) is trying to gain sympathy after a devastating loss by crying about the struggles of managing bills and responsibilities he faces as the country’s “poorest” vice president candidate that Americans face daily. Walz shed light on how it felt to be the least richest person to run alongside a presidential candidate despite making over $100,000 annually, while most Americans bring in far less than that. 

During an interview, Walz said he thought it was a “flex” that he had to “pay bills” like all Americans and appeal to voters because he is “poor.” 

“I thought it was a real flex when the Wall Street Journal pointed out that I might have been the least wealthy person to ever run for vice president,” he said. “I thought that would be something people say, well, this guy knows where we're coming from. He's had to pay his bills.” 

According to Time Magazine, Walz had a total income of about $299,000, with $135,000 coming from pensions or annuities. The average American makes only $63,795 a year, which is on the higher end. In some states, it’s as low as $50,000. The publication noted that Walz’s net worth as of 2024 stands at just over $1 million. But, yes, we should all feel sorry for him. 

Social media users realized they dodged a bullet and offered no sympathy to Walz. 

