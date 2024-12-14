If You're in Favor of Term Limits, This Was a Banner Week for...
Knives Out: Pelosi Working to Torpedo Ocasio-Cortez's House Oversight Bid
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel
Someone Made 'Wanted' Posters For These Healthcare CEOs in New York
CNN Commentator Nails Trump's 'Super Power'
VIP
Maddow Uncorks BlueAnon Theory Linking Trump and UnitedHC Shooter, As Media Deny FBI...
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI
International and State Interference in US Energy Policy Must End
Biden’s FDA Threatens Your Rights
CEO Murder Prompts Democrat Ideology Reversals
The Domino Effect
RFK Jr. Advisor Wants to Eliminate Top Two Vaccines, and Liberals Are Having...
DOGE Whistleblower Reveals Gov't Worker Moved to Florida, But Continued to Receive Full...
Tipsheet

Libs Still Think Kamala Will Be Inaugurated. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory.

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 14, 2024 6:01 AM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Some liberals cannot accept defeat—this is what happens when you have the needle in you nice and deep. The bubble these people reside in was dense and just as insane, with some Democrats thinking that Florida was going to flip for the Democrats. Even sadder is how some felt post-election fundraising emails were evidence that Kamala Harris would still win the election. The cope has been insane:

Advertisement

The latest conspiracy theory is that JD Vance will “turn state’s evidence” against President-elect Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk for stealing the 2024 election:

Recommended

CNN Commentator Nails Trump's 'Super Power' Matt Vespa
Advertisement

It’s not going to happen. You know that already, but some people’s minds cannot comprehend the Trump win. That’s their problem. Even ex-Kamala staffers have taken to social media to tell people to quit it with these conspiracy theories. There’s not going to be a twist ending. The ending is Donald J. Trump becoming the 47th president of the United States.  

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Commentator Nails Trump's 'Super Power' Matt Vespa
Bombshell: The FBI Spied on Kash Patel Matt Vespa
Donald Trump Reshaping the World at Record Pace Tom Tradup
RFK Jr. Advisor Wants to Eliminate Top Two Vaccines, and Liberals Are Having a Meltdown Sarah Arnold
Alexis de Tocqueville and DEI Mark Lewis
DOGE Whistleblower Reveals Gov't Worker Moved to Florida, But Continued to Receive Full D.C. Paycheck Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Commentator Nails Trump's 'Super Power' Matt Vespa
Advertisement