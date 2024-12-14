Libs Still Think Kamala Will Be Inaugurated. Here's the Latest Conspiracy Theory.

Some liberals cannot accept defeat—this is what happens when you have the needle in you nice and deep. The bubble these people reside in was dense and just as insane, with some Democrats thinking that Florida was going to flip for the Democrats. Even sadder is how some felt post-election fundraising emails were evidence that Kamala Harris would still win the election. The cope has been insane:

KamalaHQ-anon is now claiming that Harris is going to win on a recount — after conceding the race and being outside the recount margin in every swing state.



The cope is insane. 😭 pic.twitter.com/022Nb0nITy — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 10, 2024

Ex-Kamala campaign employee begs Democrats to stop buying into conspiracy theories and bluntly tells them that Kamala isn’t going to be POTUS.



“There is no plot twist coming… There isn’t going to be some grand reveal that secretly Kamala won all along.”



This is hilarious. 😭 pic.twitter.com/D2NNODcfAz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) November 22, 2024

The latest conspiracy theory is that JD Vance will “turn state’s evidence” against President-elect Donald J. Trump and Elon Musk for stealing the 2024 election:

There’s a segment of Kamala supporters on TikTok that are convinced JD Vance is working with the feds to “turn state's evidence” against Trump and Elon Musk for stealing the 2024 election.



They believe Kamala will be inaugurated.



It’s insane how deranged these people are. pic.twitter.com/nXYhNidO3B — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 13, 2024

It’s not going to happen. You know that already, but some people’s minds cannot comprehend the Trump win. That’s their problem. Even ex-Kamala staffers have taken to social media to tell people to quit it with these conspiracy theories. There’s not going to be a twist ending. The ending is Donald J. Trump becoming the 47th president of the United States.